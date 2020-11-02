Patriots expecting good game from Stags

There will be talent all over the field Nov. 6 when Fort Dorchester travels to Moncks Corner to take on Berkeley.
Fort Dorchester is 6-0 and the Region 8-AAAAA Champion while Berkeley is 4-2 and the Region 7-AAAAA Runner-up. The Stags two losses came to Goose Creek and Summerville.
“Obviously Berkeley is extremely fast and athletic,” Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said. “They had like four guys out last week including one of their stud receivers, but they will probably play Friday. We expect a very competitive game. They have some guys you just can’t stop so we will try to slow them down and control what they can do on offense and try to outscore them.”
Stags’ quarterback Trey Minor has thrown for more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. His favorite target is the quick and elusive Solomon Butler, who had 10 receptions for 129 yards and two TDs last week during a 42-20 loss at Summerville. Berkeley took a 20-14 lead into halftime, but was then shutout in the final two quarters.
The Patriots are coming off a 41-7 win at Wando, a team that up until last week had a lot of success offensively.
“The Fort is going to fly around on defense,” Berkeley coach Randy Robinson said. “They are not as strong and physical as Summerville but they are going to make plays. Offensively we are going to have to come up with a better plan.”
Fort Dorchester senior Dwayne Wright carried the ball 26 times for 209 rushing yards and three TDs against the Warriors. Michael Smalls added 47 yards on the ground for the Patriots. Sophomore quarterback Zolten Osborne completed 18 of 31 pass attempts for 206 yards and two TDs. Wright has now rushed for just more than 900 yards and 13 TDs this season. Osborne has completed 61 passes for more than 1,100 passing yards and 13 TDs.
Senior O.J. Washington led the Fort receivers at Wando with five receptions for 109 yards and a TD. Senior Jalen Best had two grabs for 34 yards and a TD and junior Davion Joyner had three receptions for 24 yards.
“I’m happy with the way we played on the offensive line and the defensive line,” LaPrad said. “We changed some things up on defense after our game with Summerville and we played a lot better defense last week. We put good pressure on them and made a couple of interceptions. Our offense played pretty good but we had about four drives stall inside the 20. We missed a couple of field goals, but Dwayne Wright was unbelievable. He has been our work horse all year.”