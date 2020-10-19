Patriots continue to impress

The Patriots Football team continues to steam roll through its schedule.
The Patriots’ closest contest came in their season opener when they handed Ashley Ridge a 41-20 loss in The Swamp. Since, Fort Dorchester has earned a 56-15 win over Goose Creek, 70-0 win over Stall and a 42-14 win at West Ashley last week to improve to 4-0 on the season with a 3-0 mark in Region 8-AAAAA.
“Dwayne Wright is a good running back and we are loaded at the receiver position,” Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said.
Patriots’ quarterback Zolten Osborne completed 9 of 16 pass attempts for 155 yards and two touchdowns at West Ashley. Receiver Keith Desaussure threw a TD pass, caught a TD pass and rushed for a TD. He hauled in four receptions for 64 yards and rushed for 35 yards. Jalen Best made two receptions for 62 yards and a TD and O.J. Washington had two catches for 18 yards.
However, running back Dwayne Wright carried much of the load against the Wildcats, carrying 21 times for 216 rushing yards and two TDs.
Defensive statistics for last week weren’t available at press time. However, a look at what the Patriots’ defense did during the first three weeks of the season paints a pretty good picture.
Through the first three games, the Patriots had 16 tackles for a loss and as many pass breakups. They also had three sacks, six QB hurries, five fumble recoveries and three defensive scores.
Linebacker Otis Mack led the Fort tacklers with 22 stops, including four for a loss and a sack. He also recovered two fumbles and scored on both recoveries. Linebacker Jayden Gardner had 19 tackles including two for a loss and a sack. Linebacker Justin McElveen had 18 tackles and forced a fumble.
Jalen Levine, Kameron Jones and Rashawn Springs all had three pass breakups during that period and junior lineman Demitrius Watson had four QB hurries in addition to 12 tackles. Springs also had an interception.
Fort Dorchester hosts Summerville (3-1, 3-0), which is coached by former Patriots’ offensive coordinator Ian Rafferty, this week. Both teams have already secured a playoff berth, but the winner claims the 2020 Region 8-AAAAA Football Championship. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Bagwell Stadium.