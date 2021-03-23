Patriots are in rebuilding mode

In large part, the Fort Dorchester Baseball team is having to learn as it goes.
The past several years team had a core of players who had come up together and made a lot of noise, but the majority of that group graduated last year. Adding to the team’s challenge is that the 2020 season was cut short due to COVID-19.
“Almost our entire starting lineup graduated,” Fort Dorchester coach Ronnie Sayer said. “We are not only behind because we lost those seniors, we are also a step behind because our young guys didn’t get the experience they would have last year and it’s showing up.”
He says that experience wouldn’t have come only from the playing time those younger players would have received but also from the lessons that could have been learned from being around such a seasoned group of athletes and the confidence being a part of a winning team could have developed.
Fort Dorchester does have seven returning varsity lettermen who Sayer is looking to for leadership. However, only pitcher/utility player Hayden Perry, short stop Tyler Christmas and pitcher/third baseman Donovan Accerbi have been with the team since 2019 when the Patriots won their region. In November, Christmas signed to play for Duke University next school year.
Also back are pitcher/second baseman Josh Stansbury, outfielder Jacob Stansbury, pitcher/utility player Brandon Phillips and catcher Cameron Howard.
“I think our seniors will lead the way,” Sayer said. “We are inexperienced, but we are working hard. These guys are resilient. They fight and we are a much better defensive team than we have shown. As far as our pitching, we have some guys who I’m super excited about, but really Donovan Accerbi and Hayden Perry are our only pitchers with varsity experience. We are looking for some of these young guys to step up.”
Phillips and freshman Charles Wamer are among the players likely to spend significant time on the hill this season. Others who might be used on the bump include Michael Wynne, Jackson Brown, Charlie Meade, Carson Molinarolli, Johnny Tsang and Jacob Blaton.
Brown and Meade will also vie for time at catcher. Jackson Harville, Ckarlos Tumba, Joseph Schenk, Wamer, Molinarolli and Tsang will vie for playing time on the infield. Ethan Edwards, Tradd Cross, Reggie McQueen and Tre Ryan will vie for time in the outfield.
The team only had one scrimmage before it opened its regular season last week with a series against Berkeley. The Stags swept the series 3-0.
“We are behind but the more we play, the better we will get,” Sayer said. “We will develop confidence and hopefully see the result of that on the field. By the end of the season I think we will look like a completely different team.”
This week, Fort Dorchester has a series against region for Ashley Ridge. The Patriots travel to the Swamp Foxes March 22, host them March 24 and close the series back at Ashley Ridge March 26.