Patriots advance to third round

After suffering through a late barrage of Carolina Forest Buckets, Fort Dorchester took care of business at the free-throw line to advance to the third round of the Class AAAAA Boys Basketball playoffs for the first time since 2009.
The Patriots (20-5) led for much of the game, but had to withstand a fierce Panthers’ rally to earn a 55-53 win Feb. 22 in North Charleston. Fort Dorchester will host Dutch Fork at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 in the third round. The Silver Foxes advanced with a 57-52 win over West Florence.
“We were all on the same page tonight,” Fort Dorchester senior Antoine Parker said. “We knew this was the farthest this team has come in a long time and everybody wanted it. I could see it on their faces at practice and in the locker room. Everybody was determined and dedicated to getting to the next round so everybody gave it their all.”
The Patriots took a 45-35 lead into the final quarter. However, Carolina Forest forced a couple of turnovers and popped multiple three-point shots to cut the lead to a single point with 2:42 remaining. The Panthers then added four free throws to take a 53-50 lead.
Fort Dorchester’s Jamari Crawford hit a free throw to cut the lead to 2 with just more than a minute remaining. The Patriots regained possession, but had trouble getting shots to fall. After the Panthers successfully defended multiple put-back attempts, Parker finally got one to sink for a 53-53 score.
With 20 seconds remaining, Parker hit a pair of free throws to return the lead to Fort Dorchester for good. Carolina Forest missed a couple of shots on the other end of the floor and then senior Jerald Howard secured a rebound to clinch the victory.
“Rebounds were key,” Parker said. “They have a big center who can hold down the paint so we knew we had to box him out. We focused on keeping them to one shot and then heading the other way.”
Parker finished with a game-high 18 points. Howard added 11 points for Fort Dorchester while Demitris McKelvey added 10.
Carolina Forest hit 10 three-point shots during the game. Guard Corbin Pack made six to match Parker’s 18 points. Nine of the Panthers’ 18 points in the fourth quarter came on shots from beyond the arc and seven came from the free-throw line.
“I knew they could hit (the 3), but I didn’t know they were knock-down shooters like that,” Fort Dorchester coach Thomas McElveen said. “Those guys really hit the shots, but we got that W so I’m happy.”
McElveen added the shot blocking of Howard and McKelvey has been big in both of his team’s playoff victories.
The Patriots opened the playoffs Feb. 19 with a 63-55 win over visiting White Knoll. Fort Dorchester set the tone early with an 8-2 run and never trailed.
Parker led the Patriots with 15 points while Jamari Crawford added 11 points. Jhalen Brown provided a nice spark off the bench, scoring 7 points and making 3 steals.