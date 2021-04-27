Patriot Boys take two from Green Wave

The Fort Dorchester Boys Soccer team moved into third place for Region 8-AAAAA with a sweep of Summerville last week.
The Patriots earned a 3-2 home win over the Green Wave April 20. Fort Dorchester junior Chase Kennedy broke a 2-2 tie in stoppage time for the second half with the game-winning goal.
“It was a quick transition goal,” Fort Dorchester coach Neil Veloso said. “We have talked about how with the way Summerville likes to play there is a lot of space at times to do quick passing in transition and we executed well. In soccer you aren’t going to execute 100 percent so you just have to keep trying. The way they play and the way we play the flow of our games are always the same and not getting frustrated and waiting for the next opportunity is important.”
Kennedy also had an assist on the game’s first score. On a play down the right side of the field, he passed to junior Chase Kennedy who then sent a shot into the net. The 1-0 Fort lead held through the first half.
“Drew was hungry enough to get on the other end of it and that put us up,” Veloso said.
Summerville came out of the break aggressive and scored two goals in the first four minutes of the second half. Green Wave senior Aaron Butts scored the first and sophomore Connor Tuttle scored the second less than a minute later to put Summerville up 2-1.
“We were aware they were going to get forward,” Veloso said. “They are going to play on their front foot after in the beginning kind of feeling us out. The second half they got going and pinned us back so we had to keep our wits about us. It’s fun to play against that and this was a typical Summerville-Fort Dorchester game.”
Approximately 10 minutes later, Fort Dorchester answered with a goal from Kennedy. Senior Lucio Lisanti had an assist on the play, which resulted in a 2-2 score.
On April 22, Fort Dorchester won the rematch by a 4-2 margin to improve to 10-6 with a 4-4 mark in the region. Senior Carlos Murguia-Pulido and junior Sean Tracey scored two goals each for the Patriots. Junior Skyler Rigney had an assist on one of the goals.
Fort Dorchester wraps up its schedule this week with a pair of games against Berkeley. The Patriots travel to the Stags April 27 and host them at 7 p.m. April 29.