Parent signs to play college softball

Ashley Ridge High School catcher Elle Parent recently signed to play for the Spartanburg Methodist College Softball program next school year.
As a four-year starter behind the plate for the Swamp Foxes, Parent played a vital role in the most successful run the Ashely Ridge Softball Team has ever had. She helped the team win its district championship three straight years (2017-19) and advance all the way to the Lower State finals series in 2018 and 2019. Expectations were high for the team this spring before schools were closed.
Ashley Ridge coach Larissa Shannon said the catcher improved each of her four years with the team.
“Elle is one of the most solid catchers that I’ve had a chance to coach,” Shannon said. “She honestly doesn’t get the credit she deserves when it comes to how great of a job she does behind the plate. Elle is a true pitcher’s catcher, a catcher who always makes the pitcher feel extremely comfortable. I’m so excited for her and so happy she’s continuing her softball journey. I’ll always be one of her biggest fans.”
Parent should also be able to help Spartanburg Methodist with her bat. During the playoffs last season, she hit a grand slam against Cane Bay to lift the Swamp Foxes into the Lower State finals. Parent finished second in the voting for the AR Class of 2020’s Most Athletic senior superlative honor.
She plans to study biology with a concentration in pre-med.