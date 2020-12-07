Panthers travel to Baron Classic

The Pinewood Prep Boys Basketball team picked up two quality wins at the Baron Classic over the weekend, defeating Heathwood Hall 44-41 and Wilson Hall
69-54 to move to 4-1 on the season.
Pinewood's 6-11 senior center Lance Saulisbury led the way on Friday against Heathwood Hall with 8 points, 15 rebounds and 5 blocks. Junior Sam Graham also came up big with 10 points and 7 rebounds.
On Saturday against Wilson Hall, Saulisbury had another solid game with 8 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks. Nashon Hudson led the Panthers in scoring with 15 points while Tariq Shabazz had 14 and Price Lenoir had 13.
“We play at such a high intensity rate that it feels like we are contesting almost every pass on defense,” Pinewood coach Pat Eidson said. “So far on the season our strength has been our ability to speed the other team up and create steals and turnovers. We have good depth off the bench, so we are going to play a lot of players and try to wear our opponents down.”
The Pinewood Girls Basketball, who were off to a 4-0 start, suffered two tough losses at the Baron Classic in Sumter. Pinewood lost in a buzzer beater to Wilson Hall on Friday night 46-45 and lost to Lee Academy 50-43 on Saturday.
Despite the losses, coach Anthony Weston felt the team handled adversity well throughout the weekend, which will benefit the team throughout the season.
“The team showed poise, perseverance and pride throughout the weekend,” Weston said. “Back-to-back games are difficult especially after physically and emotionally competitive games.”
Senior Jessie Mangas, Sophomore Jessica Osborne and Freshman X’Zoria Vaughn led the Panthers in scoring in the two games. Mangas had 31 points and 12 steals, Osborne had 32 points and 16 rebounds and Vaughn had 32 points. Also, Danyell Sanders had 24 points and 18 rebounds.
Senior captains Anna Kabine and Jessie Mangas are leading a new group with only seven returners from last year’s team and are excited about the upcoming season.
Both Pinewood varsity teams play host to May River High School Dec. 8 and travel to Hilton Head on Friday for a game against Hilton Head Prep.