Panthers to take on Cyclones Friday

Summerville, SC (29483)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early. Isolated thunderstorms may develop late. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early. Isolated thunderstorms may develop late. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.