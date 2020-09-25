Panthers snap losing streak

The Pinewood Prep Varsity Football team is back in the win column.
The Panthers, which only won one game the past two seasons, ended their losing streak Sept. 24 by defeating John Paul II 37-33 in Ridgeland.
The Panthers fell behind early in the game, but finished strong. Pinewood was down 33-20 at halftime, but shutout the Golden Warriors during the final two quarters.
Running back T.J. Wright scored on receptions of 82 and 52 yards as well as on a 30-yard run that put Pinewood up 34-33 with Shane DaRe’s ensuing extra-point kick. DaRe also hit a 23-yard field goal and intercepted a Warriors’ pass at the Panthers’ 2 and returned it into the Warriors’ Red Zone to set up a 15-yard TD pass from Harrison Weston to Trey Blume. Weston also scored on an 18-yard run.
Pinewood’s losing streak dated back to the 2018 season. The Panthers lost their first three games of this season, but one of those losses came by only a four-point margin to Porter-Guard last week and another came by a seven-point margin to Trinity Byrnes Collegiate in Pinewood’s season opener.