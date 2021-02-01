Panthers looking to bolster region standing

The Pinewood Prep basketball teams face some key games early this month.
The Pinewood Boys (8-3, 0-2) dropped games to region opponents Porter-Gaud (8-0, 2-0) and First Baptist (8-6, 1-1) last week.
The Panthers had a back-and-forth game at Porter-Gaud Jan. 26, but allowed the Cyclones to pull away at the end to earn a 72-65 victory. Junior Nashon Hudson paced the Panthers, draining a game-high 36 points.
Pinewood hosted First Baptist Jan. 29. The teams were tied after the first quarter, but First Baptist pulled out to a nine-point lead going into the half. Pinewood did cut into that lead, but First Baptist closed strong to earn a 70-56 victory.
Hudson again led the way for Pinewood with 17 points including 11 first-quarter points. Junior Tariq Shabazz had 11 points including 7 that came in the final quarter. Senior Price Lenoir finished with 9 points that came off three baskets from behind the arc. Senior Lance Saulisbury added 7 points while junior Jaa Scott added 5.
Pinewood hosts a rematch with the Cyclones Feb. 5. Then it hosts Northwood Academy (6-6), which entered this month having not yet played a single region opponent, Feb. 9. A rematch with the Chargers is scheduled for Feb. 12 at Northwood Academy.
The Pinewood Girls (5-7, 0-3) also dropped games to Porter-Gaud (4-5, 1-2) and First Baptist (10-3, 1-1) last week. The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host the Lady Cyclones Feb. 5 and to travel to Northwood Academy Feb. 12 for a rematch with the Lady Chargers.