Panthers look to make some noise on the baseball diamond

Coach Jay Buddin is optimistic about the future of Pinewood Prep Baseball.
The Panthers have experienced a lot of success in recent years, winning their region championship in 2015, 2016 and 2018. Pinewood faced some adversity last season and didn’t make the playoffs, but Buddin likes what his squad showed him in the preseason.
“I’m more excited than ever,” Buddin said. “We took our lumps last season, but teams didn’t blow us out. I feel we were competitive in every game. We beat some good teams and played well.”
Pinewood has 10 players returning from a team that started nine freshmen last year so while the team is young it isn’t without varsity experience.
“Our region is better this year, but if we can stay healthy I think we will be competitive,” Buddin said. “We should swing the bats well and I’m pleased with our pitching so far.”
Colin McMicking is the team’s sole senior. Pinewood has three transfer students who are all juniors expected to make an immediate impact. Ben Beckwith transferred from Summerville; Aidan Bisbano transferred from Ashley Ridge and Matt Morris moved to the area from Texas.
The rest of the team is comprised of sophomores who played for the Panthers last season.
While practically everyone on the roster has some experience on the mound, all-state hurler Cooper Robinson, Bisbano and Beckwith will do much of the pitching.
“We will rely on those three, but we have a lot of good arms,” Buddin said. “You have to keep your arms healthy so that will factor in but we have good talent that can help us make adjustments when needed.”
Bisbano and Weston Hickerson will anchor the Panthers’ middle infield. Noah Cadiz and Luke Hartig will both spend a lot of time behind the plate. McMicking, Robinson, TJ Hatchett and Alec Rehegan will see a lot of action on the corners of the infield.
Trey Blume, Matt Morris and Beckwith will anchor the outfield.
Parker White and Danny Flatt are two of the team’s more versatile athletes and will likely play at multiple positions.
Pinewood hit the ball well this preseason. Cadiz led the way at the plate, batting .325. Robinson had the most success on the mound.
Interest in the school’s baseball program is on the rise.
“This is the first season we have had a B-team, JV and varsity team so we are really excited about that,” Buddin said. “We have a total of 50 kinds between the three.”
Hal Hess, Timmy Wiand, Jimmy Harrell and Craig Nestor are serving as Buddin’s assistant coaches this season.