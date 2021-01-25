Panthers look strong as region play begins

If it can sustain the momentum it has already built then the Pinewood Prep Boys Basketball team could make this season a truly memorable one.
The Panthers entered this week with an 8-1 record and riding a six-game winning streak. The sole blemish on their record is a 75-69 double-overtime loss to Oceanside Collegiate Academy on Dec. 1. However, due to cancelations and postponements, Pinewood has only played two games since Dec. 11. While they try to do what they can to knock off the rust caused by multiple interruptions to their schedule, members of the team are hoping their battles in the next few weeks will be more against their region foes than they are against COVID-19 related interruptions.
“We are continuing to practice hard hoping to get in a rhythm and start playing games on a consistent basis,” Pinewood coach Pat Eidson said. “As of yet we have not played a region game so we are looking forward to that competition.”
The Panthers earned a 58-55 win over Laurence Manning Academy Jan. 5 and a 71-58 win over Colleton Prep Academy Jan. 13. In December, Pinewood notched wins over Lucy Beckham, Lowcountry Leadership, Heathwood Hall Episcopal, Wilson Hall, May River and Hilton Head Prep.
The team was scheduled to open region play Jan. 26 at Porter-Gaud (7-0), but that game was after press time. Pinewood also has games against region opponents First Baptist School and Northwood Academy, as well as against non-region foe Cathedral Academy, scheduled for the next three weeks.
Senior point guard Tariq Shabazz is leading the way for the Panthers so far, averaging a team-high 20.8 points per game and 3 rebounds. Pinewood’s 6-11 center Lance Saulisbury averages a team-high 12.8 rebounds and 7.5 points. Multiple others are also making large contributions this season.
Senior Price Lenoir is averaging 14 points and 5 rebounds. Junior Nashon Hudson is averaging 11.8 points and 2.6 rebounds. Junior Sam Graham is averaging 10.3 points and 6.8 rebounds.
Hudson, Shabazz and Lenoir are all averaging 2 or more steals per game and Saulisbury averages 5 blocked shots per game.
Others who have seen action for the Panthers this season include Ben Brown, Jaa Scott, Thomas Roberson, Jay Diffley, Jacob Pahula, Cooper Robinson and R.J. Lemon.