Panthers land players on all-region teams

Several Pinewood Prep basketball players have received all-region honors for the 2020-21 season.
Senior Price LeNoir and juniors Tariq Shabazz and NaShon Hudson were named to the SCISA AAA Boys Basketball All-Region Team last week. Shabazz led the Panthers in scoring this season, averaging 18.8 points per game. Hudson averaged 14.8 points per game and Lenoir averaged 11.5.
Shabazz also led the team in assists with 3.3 per game followed by Sam Graham with 2.3 per game and Lenoir with 2.2. Shabazz averaged 3.0 steals per game to again lead his team. Rounding out the Top 3 for steals were Hudson with 2.5 per game and Lenoir with 1.8.
Pinewood finished the season with an 8-5 record and will only lose three seniors from the squad.
Pinewood senior Jesse Mangas and freshman Jessica Osborne were named to the SCISA AAA Girls Basketball All-Region Team. Mangas led the Panthers in scoring this season, averaging 9.8 points per game. Osborne was the Lady Panthers’ top rebounder, averaging 7.5 rebounds per game.
The Pinewood Girls will lose four seniors to graduation, but stand to return multiple varsity lettermen who received considerable playing time this season.