Panthers have a young, scrappy squad

The Pinewood Prep Volleyball team won its home opener Aug. 27, defeating Laurence Manning Academy 3-1.
The teams split the first two games with the Panthers winning the first 25-19 and the Swampcats taking the second 25-18. Laurence Manning continued to fight, but Pinewood put the match away with a 25-13 victory in the third game and a 25-21 victory in the fourth.
“We got a little sucked in the beginning, but then fought for it and started to play our own game,” Pinewood coach Nate Howell said. “Defensively we covered well and we were able to put some good offensive plays on the ball.”
The Panthers only return four varsity lettermen from a team that qualified for the playoffs last season, but lost in the first round. This year’s squad is young, with only one senior and two juniors on the roster. The rest of the team is comprised of athletes in grades 8 through 10.
“Some of them weren’t quite ready to play last year, but have stepped up and are contributing this year,” Howell said. “I’m excited about the overall vibe of the team. They are jelling and really support each other. I’m excited about our defense, our scrappiness and our athleticism. This group is so energetic and coachable. I don’t know what our ceiling is this year but the sky is the limit for our future because they are so willing to learn and put forth the effort.”
The Panthers have battled some injuries early this season, but are getting solid leadership from captains Marisa Johnson and Anna Kabine. Johnson is the team’s libero.
“Anna is a verbal and emotional leader,” Howell said. “Marisa sets the tone with her fire and passion to play. We are going to rise or fall by them.”
Ashley Mendez, Joamie Boscana, Sage Touchberry and Allie Abernathy are the returning lettermen looking to play larger roles this season. Rounding out the varsity squad are newcomers Dha’Rana Lemon, Lalia Holliday, Reagan Walker, Amelia Rodgers and X’Zoria Vaughn.
Pinewood opened the season on the road and fell to Palmetto Christian.
“It was competitive,” Howell said. “They are a very athletic team. We played really good defensively but just had some issues offensively. We just couldn’t put the ball away and Palmetto Christian created some separation at the end of each game.”
The Panthers are looking to avenge that loss and improved to 2-1 on the season when they host Palmetto Christian Sept. 3.
They will then travel to Northwood Academy Sept. 8 before returning home to host Wilson Hall Sept. 10. All three games are scheduled for 6 p.m.