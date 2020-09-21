Panthers edged out by Cyclones

The Pinewood Prep Football team suffered a heartbreaking loss Friday.
The Panthers hosted rival Porter-Gaud for their home opener and at times looked to be on their way to victory. However, Pinewood struggled containing the Cyclones’ offense and fell 27-23. Porter-Gaud improved to 1-2 on the season while Pinewood dropped to 0-3.
The Panthers jumped out to a two-score lead in the opening quarter. On their first possession, freshman running back T.J. Wright broke free near midfield and dashed into the end zone. Later, quarterback T.J. Hatchett connected with receiver Noah Kessler for a 30-yard touchdown pass. Shane DaRe hit his second extra-point kick of the evening for the 14-0 Pinewood lead.
DaRe then sent an onside kick across midfield and receiver/defensive back Ben Brown made the recovery to set the Panthers up at the Cyclones’ 45-yard line. However, the Panthers weren’t able to take advantage of the play.
Porter-Gaud tied the game in the second quarter with a 1-yard TD run and an interception returned for a TD.
The Cyclones recovered a fumble early in the third quarter and took the lead on a short run into the end zone. The lead didn’t last long as Wright received the ensuing kickoff deep in Panther territory and returned it for a touchdown. DaRe’s extra-point kick tied the game 21-21.
Later in the quarter Pinewood nearly sacked the Cyclones’ QB, but he managed to escape and heave a pass up field that resulted in a Porter-Gaud TD and 27-21 lead. The Cyclones had trouble on the snap for the extra-point attempt, which gave Pinewood’s Parker White time to break free and tackle the holder.
A Cyclones’ fumble early in the fourth quarter set Pinewood up with a short field. The Panthers nearly capitalized as Hatchett hit Brown with a pass and the receiver dashed toward the end zone. As a Porter-Gaud defender tackled him, Brown reached the ball out for what the home fans thought was a touchdown but the officials ruled the ball didn’t break the plane of the end zone and placed it inside the 1. The Panthers were unable to punch the ball in and turned possession over on downs.
Pinewood did get a safety out of it as Cameron Carroll tackled a Cyclones’ ball carrier in the end zone for a 27-23 score.
Late in the quarter Pinewood took over at its own 18 and benefitted from a pass interference penalty. However, Porter-Gaud then picked off a pass with less than three minutes remaining in the game. The Cyclones were able to run out the clock to seal the 27-23 win.
This week, Pinewood travels to Ridgeland for a Thursday-night game. Kickoff against John Paul II is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Panthers are scheduled to host Hilton Head Christian at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2.