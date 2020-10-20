Panthers compete in SCISA state meet

The Pinewood Boys and Girls swim teams placed 10th at the 2020 SCISA AAA State Swim Meet Oct. 17 at the North Charleston Aquatics Center.
Porter-Gaud finish with 269 points to win the girls’ meet. Hammond School (156) placed second and Ashley Hall (115) rounded out the Top 3 girls’ teams. Porter-Gaud rolled up 342 points during the boys’ meet to also capture the Boys State Championship. Cardinal Newman (111.5) placed second and Wilson Hall (106) rounded out the Top 3 boys’ teams.
The Pinewood Girls tallied 19 points to tie with Northwood Academy. The Pinewood Boys tallied 25 points to claim 10th place outright.
Pinewood practiced and competed at the new venue this season so it served as the host team for the event. Panthers’ coaches said they are pleased both with how smooth the meet went and their teams’ performance this season.
“Each swim season is unique in itself, but this season was like no other,” Pinewood coach Jessica Archambault said. “We couldn’t be more proud of the cohesiveness of this team as well as the leadership all presented both in and out of the water. We were blessed to have a pool to practice in as well as the opportunity to swim in 6 meets. We are also very thankful to have had the opportunity to host the state meet.”
Pinewood’s Mark McGhee placed sixth in the Boys 100 Yard Butterfly and 10th in the Boys 500 Freestyle at the state meet. Olivia Polk placed seventh in the Girls 50 Free. Aislynn MacConnell placed ninth in the Girls 200 IM.
Six Pinewood relay teams placed in the Top 10 for their event.
The Boys 200 Medley Relay Team (Chris Kabine, Carson Good, McGhee, Beckham Touchberry); Girls 400 Free Relay Team (Anna Kabine, Kendyll Hallmark, Kayla Brach, Megan Zielke); Boys 400 Free Relay Team (William Bilsback, Tyler Weckesser, Nolan Diffley, Touchberry); and Boys 200 Free Relay (Good, Bilsback, Kabine, McGhee) all placed eighth.
The Girls 200 Medley Relay Team (Sage Touchberry, MacConnell, Polk, Kabine) placed ninth. The Girls 200 Free Relay Team (MacConnell, Sage Touchberry, Zielke, Polk) placed 10th.
“We are very proud of our swimmers and their performance on Saturday,” Pinewood coach Virginia Cunningham said. “Not only did we have almost all best times, the swimmers represented Pinewood with great sportsmanship and Panther pride. As the host team, it was great to see a smooth meet during these uncertain times.”