Panthers come up short against Hurricanes

Pinewood Prep rushed for 202 yards and threw for another 202, but it wasn’t enough to get the Panthers an upset over First Baptist.
The Hurricanes extended their winning streak to eight Oct. 23 with a 37-27 win over the Panthers. While Pinewood dropped to 1-7 on the season with the loss, the margin of loss was tighter than many probably imagined it would be considering the Hurricanes recent success on the gridiron.
Pinewood senior Ben Brown, who was recently moved from the receiver position to quarterback, completed 14 of 28 pass attempts to six different receivers for 202 yards. However, he did throw two interceptions.
Freshman TJ Wright carried the ball 19 times for 170 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He led all rushers for the game and made four receptions for 108 yards.
Senior Addison Venitteli made two receptions for 40 yards while both Shane Dare and Jaa Scott had three receptions. Dare also returned a kick 87 yards for a TD.
One of the big differences in the game was what senior Will Daniel did for First Baptist. The quarterback completed 15 of 22 pass attempts for 337 yards and four TDs and rushed for 131 yards.
Hurricanes’ senior Jaylin Hayward led all receivers with five grabs for 196 yards.
Senior Cameron Carroll led the Panthers’ defense with 11 tackles including five unassisted and a tackle for a loss. TJ Wright had 10 tackles including eight solo stops. Corley Watson had nine tackles including 2.5 for a loss and recovered a fumble.
Parker White also had nine tackles and combined with Jake Latham on a sack. Venitteli had an interception for Pinewood.
This week, Pinewood takes on rival Northwood Academy. The Panthers are scheduled to host the Chargers at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 for their regular season finale.