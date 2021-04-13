Panthers claim big wins during HIT games

Prior to the first pitch for this year’s Hanahan Invitational Tournament, Pinewood Prep Baseball coach Jay Buddin said his team could hold its own against the tournament’s stout field.
It turns out he was right. Pinewood pulled off two upsets on the first day of the tournament. The Panthers handed Bamberg-Ehrhardt, which is ranked fourth for 1A teams in the state, its first loss of the season. The Panthers then handed Berkeley, which is ranked fourth in 5A, its second loss of the season.
Pinewood cracked the Top 5 in the first SCISA poll of the year, but suffered its third loss the week prior to the HIT so the Panthers were considered by most to be the underdog in both games. However, Pinewood rose to the occasion April 5 by earning a convincing 11-2 victory over Bamberg-Ehrhardt during the tournament opener for both teams.
The Panthers took a 5-0 lead in the third inning and added runs in the sixth and seventh. Luke Hartig led the way at the plate, going three for four with an RBI and two runs scored. Cooper Robinson, Trey Blume and Ben Beckwith all had two hits for the Panthers. TJ Hatchett and Beckwith both drove in two runs. Lowden Olsen had a home run.
Cooper Robinson earned the win on the hill, striking out seven batters while walking four and surrendering no runs in five innings. Garrett Brust closed the game out and fanned two batters while walking one and allowing no earned runs. Both pitchers allowed three hits.
Berkeley had a better start in its game with the Panthers, jumping out to a 6-3 lead in the fourth inning. However, Pinewood answered by pushing four runs across the next inning to take a 7-6 lead.
The Panthers out hit the Stags 9 to 6. Blume was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs. Matt Morris was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs.
Hartig had the pitching win. He fanned six batters while walking four and surrendering four earned runs. Danny Flatt closed the game out and stuck out three batters while walking one and surrendering no runs in 1.2 innings.
Pinewood was shutout 6-0 the next day by Summerville, which went on to defeat a team out of Georgia in the HIT Championship. The Panthers were out hit 9 to 3. Aidan Bisbano, Noah Cadiz and Blume had the Panthers’ hits.
While being shut out is never fun, perhaps Pinewood can find some comfort in the fact that two of Summerville’s other wins during the tournament came by a margin of more than 10 runs.
The Panthers are 14-4 on the season and still in contention for their region championship. Pinewood has a three-game series against region foe Porter-Gaud this week, hosting the Cyclones at 7 p.m. April 12 and 16 and traveling to Porter-Gaud for a 5:30 p.m. game April 13.