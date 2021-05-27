Panthers bring home skeet championship trophy

Pinewood Prep Panthers Robert Dudley, Mack Morris and Anneleise Phinney brought home the gold by securing the first-place finish at the SCISA State Skeet Tournament.
The three-person squad secured the win with a combined score of 144 out of 150, outperforming the next closest squad by four targets. Pinewood also had the overall top score against more than 200 other squads representing clubs and schools from across the state.
The three Pinewood students are highly talented National Skeet Shooting Association athletes who regularly participate in events around the southeastern United States.
The Pinewood team also recently recognized its newest member, awarding Taylor Buttler her first Letter for sporting clays. This year she has been active in both practice and competition.