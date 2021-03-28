Osborne receives prestigious invite

Pinewood Prep sophomore Jessica Osborne has been invited to the U.S. Soccer Youth National Team Identification Center.
Osborne will join other athletes who scouts have identified as some of the top soccer talents from across the nation for an invite only event at the IMG Academy in Tampa this week. U.S. Soccer ID centers evaluate and monitor top soccer talents and serve as a stepping stone to future Youth National Team appearances.
Sessions at the center provide athletes opportunities for scout development, education and mentoring, while also helping strengthen connection and collaboration between U.S. Soccer, clubs, and their constituents in local markets.
As a Pinewood athlete, Osborne has earned all-region and all-state honors for soccer, basketball and tennis. This winter she was the leading rebounder for the Pinewood Girls Basketball team.
She also plays for the Elite Clubs National League Jacksonville FC soccer team. Her other accolades include being named an ECNL SouthEast Conference Player to Watch and being invited to the Olympic Development Program National Training Camp.