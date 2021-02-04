Newberry nabs four Patriots on National Signing Day

Another group of Fort Dorchester Football players will be moving on to the college ranks.
Seven Fort Dorchester seniors, on Feb. 3, signed a national letter of intent officially committing them to the college football program of their choosing.
“For the second year in a row, we have passed the one-million-dollar mark in football scholarships,” Fort Dorchester Athletic Director/Football Coach Steve LaPrad said. “We have $1,007,438 in scholarships and I think we will sign a couple more in the next few weeks.”
Fort Dorchester offensive tackle Jordan Richards, receiver Keith Desaussure, running back Dwayne Wright and defensive back Khalid Gadson all signed with Newberry College.
“It’s a good feeling knowing I will be with people I’m comfortable with and have already played with,” Wright said. “Hopefully we can go up there and make something happen. The Newberry coach kept it real with us. He made sure we were on point with everything going on and how the coronavirus was impacting everything. Newberry just feels like home.”
Fort Dorchester linebacker Justin McElveen and receiver O.J. Washington both signed with Bluefield State College in West Virginia.
“I wanted to be a part of something new,” McElveen said. “They just recently started their program again so I decided to take a chance with them. Now I don’t have to worry about what I will be doing in the fall so things are stress free.”
Fort Dorchester defensive back Jalen Levine, who also had an offer from the Naval Academy, signed with Bryant University in Rhode Island.
Fort Dorchester has a reputation for sending athletes to the college ranks and has seen many football players land scholarships with Division 1 programs the last several years. However, this year football scholarships are harder to come by due to COVID-19. The pandemic caused the NCAA to grant seniors, many of which didn’t get to play at all this school year, an extra year of college eligibility so scholarships that would have gone to incoming freshmen are instead being used for players taking advantage of the extra year.
“I’ve been in this business for 40-something years and I have never seen anything like this,” LaPrad said. “All the seniors who don’t have an opportunity to go to the NFL are staying so that cuts down on the amount of scholarships a college has left. There are a lot of athletes who we consider D1 who are signing D2. Even the chances of becoming a preferred walk-on at a D-1 school are less because of the numbers. The ones who got a scholarship anywhere this year, we should be proud of them.”