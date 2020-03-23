New Summerville coach pleased with squad

Summerville Girls Soccer coach Cheryl Baggett likes what her squad has shown her since she took over the program this school year.
Summerville jumped out to a 2-1 start in the regular season, defeating Stratford 3-1 and Cane Bay 7-1 and then falling to state power Wando 6-0. High school sports have since been put on hold, but if the Lady Green Wave team gets to finish this season the squad should be competitive.
Summerville has 14 players, including five seniors, returning from last year’s team that placed third in its region and lost to James Island in the first round of the playoffs. It has added five new players to the roster, a freshman, two sophomores, a junior and a senior.
“Our team has been performing well so far,” Baggett said. “We are working hard on and off the field to get better each day. We utilized Hudl on rainy days and indoor facilities to never take a day off from being together as a team, until (schools closed).”
Sophomores Erin Reed and Eliza Blackwell have returned to lead the team up top. Senior Emma Sipple is back to anchor the midfield and presents another scoring threat. The Lady Green Wave backline is led by senior stopper Liz Vega and outside defenders Sophie Sompayrac and Meredith Reed.
“Brynn Brusseau and Alivia Murphy have been connecting well with our attacking mids and forwards and we are looking forward to that continuing throughout region play,” Baggett said.
Senior Kayla Tucker and junior Taylor Neville both return with goalkeeping experience. Others returning to the team are Sandra Brennan, Julianna Griffin, Mattie Monnet and Hannah McVicker.
New to the varsity squad are freshman Carleigh Shady, sophomores Alex Abbott and Paige Redick, junior Camille Erhardt and senior Caroline Brown.
“Alex Abbott can also provide goals from the midfield and freshman sweeper Carleigh Shady is helping our defense hold strong,” Baggett said. “Hannah McVicker and Caroline Brown are two of our team’s work horses who can play wherever asked. We have a lot of young talent that we look to build this program off of in the future.”