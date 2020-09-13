Myers turns to true-blue coaches for assistance

Pinewood Prep has a new head football coach, but that doesn’t mean the Panthers had to start from scratch this season.
J.W. Myers took over as the head coach for the Pinewood Football program in November. However, he has been involved with the Pinewood community and its athletic department since 2016. Last fall he served as the Panthers’ varsity offensive line coach.
When it came to finalizing his varsity coaching staff for this season, Myers didn’t have to look far. He simply turned to coaches he already knew.
“We have one new guy on the staff and everybody else was already here,” Myers said. “I’m fortunate to have a great group of guys who have all bought into the things I want to do. I feel it’s important to show compassion and love for players and care about them as students and individuals outside of football and all our coaches do.”
Thomas King returns and will serve as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator. King served as an assistant coach for Myers at Coastal Christian Preparatory. After Myers left the school, King took over as Coastal’s head coach.
“He was my right-hand man for several years and really helped me get Coastal going,” Myers said. “He has a great offensive mind and I trust him completely.”
Adam Curtis, also no stranger to Pinewood Athletics, will be the Panthers’ defensive coordinator.
“He was our JV coach last year,” Myers said. “He’s very smart and will be a big help when it comes to planning and scheming as well as getting the kids ready to play.”
Mike Latham and Chris Lemons also bring years of coaching experience to the staff. Latham, who has coached at Pinewood for more than a decade, will work primarily with the running backs and linebackers. Lemons will work primarily with the defensive linemen.
The one new addition to the staff is Drew Stengel, who served as a graduate assistant for the Charleston Southern University Football program last year. He will help primarily with the receivers.
“I’m glad I have these guys,” Myers said. “They are making sure we are following all the new guidelines and help keep the players positive.”