Myers named Pinewood’s new athletic director

The Pinewood Panthers will kick off the 2021-2022 season with a new athletic director, J.W. Myers.
In addition to returning as the Panthers’ head football coach, Myers took leadership of Pinewood’s athletic department on July 1. Myers’ responsibilities as athletic director include the management of all areas of the Pinewood athletic department including budget, personnel, scheduling, athletic facilities, public relations, Panther Athletic Club, and the overall well-being of Pinewood's student-athletes and coaches.
“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Dr. Daniel Seiden and board chairman,
David McConnell, for their belief and confidence in me to lead our athletic department,” Myers said. “During my time at Pinewood, it has been very clear that this school is poised for tremendous growth and success over the next few years. I look forward to working with our student athletes, our strong group of coaches, our Pinewood family and the local community as we move forward in becoming one of the best programs in SCISA. I feel extremely humbled and blessed to be given this opportunity to continue the advancement of our athletic department.”
Seiden has high praise for Myers.
"Coach Myers' energy and enthusiasm is palpable,” Seiden said. “He sets the highest standards of excellence for Pinewood's student-athletes and coaches, while never forgetting the transformative effect that participation in sports has in a young person's life. The Pinewood community is excited to elevate all facets of our athletic program and J.W. Myers is the right leader for our future growth and competitive edge.”
Myers has held numerous roles during his four-year career at Pinewood. From 2017-2020, he taught middle school social studies courses along with coaching JV and varsity football. Prior to joining
Pinewood’s staff, Myers served for seven years as a teacher, head varsity football coach and co-athletic director at Coastal Christian in Mount Pleasant. Under Myers’ direction, Coastal’s football program posted several winning seasons and multiple playoff appearances, winning a region championship in 2015.
Myers, a four-year starter on the CSU Buccaneers’ offensive line, was voted team captain during his senior season. He was named to the Big South All-Conference team in 2009. A native of Jacksonville,
Florida, Myers is a graduate of The Episcopal School of Jacksonville.