Morlando to play at Perfect Game Select Festival

from page A7
A rising freshman preparing to return to the Fort Dorchester Baseball team is making his mark on the travel ball circuit this summer.
PJ Morlando of Ladson is one of only 44 athletes who have been chosen for the 2020 Perfect Game Select Festival. Those invited to attend the event, which is designed to feature the nation’s top baseball players belonging to the Class of 2024, will showcase their skills Sept. 3-5 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Part of the event will be televised live at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 5.
“This definitely ranks toward the top of my list of things I want to accomplish,” Morlando said. “Playing there and trying to make the USA National Team have been two of my main goals this summer so I really feel honored and I’m looking forward to it.”
As an eighth-grader this spring, Morlando was just starting to give Fort Dorchester fans a glimpse of his potential when COVID-19 led to the high school baseball season being canceled. During his first turn at bat, Morlando hit a two-run homer against Stratford that ended up being the team’s only home run of the season. In his second turn at the plate, he hit a double off the outfield fence.
Morlando carried that momentum into his summer season with the 14U Canes National team that includes athletes from across the nation.
The catcher/first baseman/utility player helped the Canes win a national invitational tournament June 29 and hit a grand slam during a national tournament in Alabama July 12. The team currently sits on top of the rankings for its region.
During the Perfect Game 14U Showcase July 31, Morlando ran a 7.17 in the 60-yard dash and was clocked with a 94 mile-per hour exit velocity off his bat, which indicates his swing has above average power. He worked out for coaches from USA Baseball’s National Team Aug. 4 but is still waiting to find out if he has been selected as a National Team member.
“I’ve never run as fast and I’ve been hitting the ball well,” Morlando said. “We’ve been in tournaments with some of the top kids and faced pitchers throwing in the high 80s with good curves. Because we are ranked where we are we typically see everyone’s best pitcher, but I feel I’ve put up a good battle. I’ve been busy but I feel blessed. I’ve made some great friends and this has been one of the best summers of my life. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Morlando’s 6-2 height has coaches wondering if he should play more at first base so he is seeing more action on the corner of the infield this summer than in the past.
“They have worked with me on my footwork and given me tips on how to get to the bag better,” he said. “I just love baseball so I enjoy it all.”
Morlando, who has verbally committed to Mississippi State University, has been invited to participate in the Diamond Prospects Palmetto Games Aug. 22-23 and to play in the Diamond Prospects South Atlantic Border Battle – Future Games Sept. 25-27.
Other local athletes also selected for the Palmetto Games include Ashley Ridge’s Chase Stryker, Fort Dorchester’s Tyler Christmas, Summerville’s Aidan Hunter, Carson Messina and Cole Messina, and Pinewood Prep’s Cooper Robinson and Noah Cadiz. Christmas, Cole Messina and Carson Messina were also selected for the South Atlantic Border Battle – Future Games.