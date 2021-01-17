Moorer in final season with Bulldogs

Former Green Wave standout Trushuan Moorer is seeing a lot of action during his final season with the South Carolina State University Men’s Basketball team.
Moorer was a three-time varsity letterman and two-year starter for the Green Wave.
“Trushuan is a sharp-shooting, wing player who helps on the boards and is an excellent defender,” Summerville coach David Long said. “He didn’t have an easy road to D1 ball, but he stuck with it and is on track to graduate. I am so proud of him.”
Moorer went the junior college route out of high school. After two years of collegiate ball, split between two different JUCO teams, he had multiple teams interested in his talents. He decided to transfer to S.C. State and take a redshirt season.
“He had an opportunity to walk on at Winthrop, but playing time would have been very difficult to obtain,” Long said. “His heart told him to walk on at S.C. State and that was the right choice. He is thriving under veteran coach Murray Garvin. Being just an hour away from Summerville allows his family to see most home games.”
During his junior season with the Bulldogs, Moorer played in 19 games. So far this season, the senior has played in all 13 of the Bulldogs’ games and started two. He has doubled his minutes per game average from 6.9 last season to 13.4 this season.
During his final season of collegiate eligibility, he has scored 48 points and grabbed 19 rebounds, 14 of which came on the defensive side of the court. He has hit 31 percent of his three-point shots and 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.
Long says Moorer’s commitment is one of his biggest attributes.
“Tru calls me all the time during the summer asking to get in the gym,” he said. “That shows me his work ethic. It is also a great example for our current players. They see that and it’s good that they have a chance to talk to him about (playing at) the next level.”