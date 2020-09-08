Memories: Quinn caps high school career in style

When it came to girls’ track in the early 2010s, the one person you definitely didn’t want competing against you was Jasmine Quinn.
As a Fort Dorchester athlete, Quinn dominated her events during high school. She not only won multiple state titles, but also set multiple state records.
After high school she decided to honor her Puerto Rican heritage and from that point on was listed as Jasmine Camacho-Quinn on rosters. As a University of Kentucky athlete, she continued to set herself apart and eventually turned pro.
Camacho-Quinn won multiple SEC short hurdles titles and multiple NCAA 100 hurdles titles. In 2016, she represented Puerto Rico in the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, advancing all the way to the 100 hurdles semifinals.
—————————
OPT IN: If you're looking for news just about HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS, you can have the headlines delivered right to your email. CLICK HERE to control how you get the news you want.
—————————
Below is our article from May 19, 2014 on her final high school track meet:
Jasmine Quinn made the most of her final track meet representing Fort Dorchester High School.
Quinn won four events, setting new state records in two, during the South Carolina High School League Class AAAA Championship Meet last weekend.
The Fort senior set a new state record for the girls’ 100-meter hurdles with a 13.54 time and set a new record in the long jump with a 20-02.25 mark. Her mark in the long jump broke a state record that had held since 1982.
Quinn also won the 100 dash with an 11.66 time and the 200 dash with a 23.77 time. Her four wins tallied 40 team points, which was enough for Fort Dorchester to place fifth in the team standings behind JL Mann (71), Wando (54), Northwestern (42) and Ridge view (42).
“I wanted to run faster times than I did last season so I’m happy with that,” Quinn said. “I’m also happy I was able to PR the long jump.”
Athletes are only allowed to compete in four events at the state meet so after Quinn won all four events at the 2013 meet to receive all-state honors in each she set her sight on running faster and jumping longer this year. In addition to her eight state track championships, Quinn has a pair of state gymnastics titles from when she was younger.
Now she will shift her focus toward competing in the World Juniors track and field meet in July and collegiate track. Quinn has signed to run for the University of Kentucky.
“I’ll probably take about a three week break and then continue training,” she said. “I probably need to hit the weights too because I plan to show them what I can do as a freshman.”
Quinn’s all-conditions personal best time in the 100 hurdles is 13.33, which when recorded was the fastest raw time in the nation amongst high school hurdlers. She placed sixth in the event at the 2013 New Balance Nationals to claim All-American honors. As one of the nation’s elite prep athletes, she had several colleges interested in her but decided to attend the one that was most loyal to her.
“Kentucky stayed in contact with me and showed they were more interested in me than anyone else plus I like their coach,” Quinn said. “Their athletes have done well in the 100 and the hurdles and it is just a good program. I wanted to go where I felt most comfortable and they made me feel comfortable when I visited.”
The Fort Dorchester boys also placed fifth at this year’s state championships, but they needed more than one athlete to do it. The Patriots finished with 28 points to finish behind Northwestern (92.50), Wando (50), Sumter (35) and Dorman (31).
Stephen Gillette placed second in the 800 with a 1:58.09 time and Jerod Lacy placed fifth with a 1:59.04 time. Josiah Johnson placed sixth in the 100 with an 11.19 time. Olin Ravenel III placed sixth in the 400 with a 56.47 time.
The Patriots’ 4x800 relay team of Alexander Armstrong, Jerod Lacy, Aaron Mouzon, Jhaimin Mackey, Deontearis Williams and Gillette placed second with a 7:57.62 time.
The Fort Dorchester 4x400 relay team of Brenton Williams, Gillette, Lacy, Ravenel, Johnson and Williams placed seventh with a 3:28.68 time.