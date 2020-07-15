Memories: Pinewood soccer player breaks state record

In the spring of 2012, Pinewood Prep’s Courtney Angotti-Smith became the new career-scoring leader for South Carolina girls’ high school soccer.
Angotti-Smith scored a total of 235 goals during high school, which is a mark Pinewood coach Gail Osborne says will be tough for any South Carolina player to best. To the coaches’ knowledge, Angotti-Smith still owns the state record.
Angotti-Smith is a four-time All-Region and All-State selection and two-time High School Sports Report (HSSR) SCISA Player of the Year. She helped Pinewood capture two SCISA Championships. The forward had a hat trick during the 2009 championship game to lead the Pinewood Girls to their first state soccer title.
After graduating from Pinewood Prep, Angotti-Smith went on to play for the Carolina Gamecocks Women’s Soccer program.
Searches for the article published when Angotti-Smith broke the state record produced no results. However, following is a blurb about the accomplishment that was first published in the Summerville Journal Scene’s 2012 Sports Year in Review section:
Scoring Record
Angotti-Smith scored two goals against Northwood Academy on March 27 to bring her career total to 222 goals. That broke the standing record for career goals in the state of 220 that was set by Bryn Post, who played for Richland Northeast High School.
According to the National High School Sports Record Book published by the National Federation of State High School Associations, only two female players have ever scored more goals in a high school career.
Erin Martin of Temple City, Calf. has the record of 286 goals and Rachel Alexander finished her career with 242 goals.
Angotti-Smith joined the Pinewood team as an eighth-grader.