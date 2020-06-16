Memories: Green Wave Softball was so close

from page A8
Summerville High School has been competitive on the softball diamond for quite some time, but a state championship has eluded the mighty Green Wave program.
Summerville has won its share of prestigious tournaments, region championships and district championships over the years. The Wave has even captured three Lower State championships, but has never captured the grand prize.
In the spring of 2010, things began to really look up for the program. In early April of that season Summerville ended a five-plus year losing streak to Stratford, defeating the Knights 4-2 at Stratford.
“The first time I ever coached against Stratford we beat them, but after that they always had our number,” Summerville coach Heather Tucker said after the game. “Some of our games with them were blowouts but others were very close so it’s nice to finally get over the hump.”
Stratford entered the game ranked sixth in the coaches association 4-A poll while Summerville was unranked.
On May 14, 2010, the Wave defeated Wando 6-0 to capture Summerville’s first Softball Lower State Championship. Summerville collected 15 hits while only surrendering three during the win.
In May of 2013, Summerville defeated Bluffton 4-2 in the semifinals to capture its second Lower State title. In May of 2015, Summerville defeated Wando 5-0 in the semifinals to capture its third Lower State title.
The Wave won in the state finals for the first time in 2015, edging out Clover 3-1 in the first game of the state championship series. However, the Wave was unable to get the additional win it needed to claim a state title.
Below is our article from May 22, 2015 on the decisive game of that state championship series:
The Green Wave softball team had its best season yet, but it didn’t get the storybook ending.
Summerville set a school record for most wins in a season with 30 this year and came closer than it has ever come to winning a state softball title. But the storybook ending belongs to Clover, which defeated the Wave 3-1 Friday to claim the state crown. Summerville (30-5) and Clover (23-11) split the first two games of the Class AAAA softball state championship series so Friday’s game at Beckham Field on the University of South Carolina campus in Columbia settled the series.
“They had some clutch plays when they had to have them,” Summerville coach Heather Tucker said. “We hit the ball well; they just made some jam up plays on defense so they earned it tonight. It was a great game all around.”
The Wave put runners on the bases, but Clover made some hustling, leaping and diving defensive plays, as well as several routine ones, to keep those runners from scoring.
In both a 3-1 Summerville victory that opened the series and a 4-1 home victory for Clover that followed, the teams didn’t exactly look sharp. They seemed more polished during the third game, which featured only one error.
“Both teams played great defense and both pitchers threw pretty well,” Tucker said. “The kids hit the ball well. This is what you want in a state championship game is both teams just going at it. The previous two games I think both teams are unsatisfied with how they played because there were a lot of errors so this is the kind of battle you want in this game.”
Clover struck first.
In the bottom of the fourth inning the Blue Eagles loaded the bases with a double by Katie Robinson, single by Missy Mavrogian and infield single by Shania Dominique. Then Hannah Curtis drove in a pair of runs with a double off the top of outfield wall. Micah Sherwood followed with a sacrifice hit that drove in Dominique for a 3-0 Clover lead.
Summerville cut into the lead in the sixth.
Catcher Taylor Belfiore opened the inning with a double. Shortstop Sarah Windham followed with her own double off the wall to drive in courtesy runner Sarah Barnhill. The next three Summerville batters put the ball in play, but none reached as Clover threw them all out.
Summerville retired three of only four batters it faced in the bottom of the frame so it needed only two runs to force a tie.
But there was no rally.
Summerville went three and out in top of the seventh and the Clover celebration began.
While Summerville didn’t get the ending it was looking for, overall the 2015 season is one the team should take pride in.
“We would rather be on the other side of it, but we played well so I’m proud of them,” Tucker said. “It has been a great year. We accomplished a lot of big things for our program. To get to this point, it is where you want to be. They played hard so it isn’t like we just gave it to them tonight.”
This year marks only the third time the Wave has advanced to the state finals. In 2013 Summerville lost to Boiling Springs and in 2010 the Wave fell to Mauldin. Summerville was 0-2 in both of those championship series so this year also marks the first time Summerville has won a game in the state finals.
The Wave should remain a contender next year.
In seniors Dani Halajcsik, Victoria Norris and Windham, the team will lose three veteran starters.
“Our seniors have all been with the program since their seventh-grade year,” Tucker said. “Windham has been to all three state championship series with us. They have been great ball players and good kids. They have a great attitude so we will definitely miss them.”
However, Summerville should return its starting pitcher, catcher, third baseman, second baseman and two starting outfielders as well as seven other varsity lettermen next season.