Memories: Dorchester teams had a lot of success on the mat

Dorchester School District Two teams have certainly put their stamp on South Carolina Wrestling.
Rock Hill owns bragging rights when it comes to the most state wrestling championships earned in the state, but Dorchester teams have gone on some serious rolls over the years. Beginning in 1986, Summerville advanced to the Class AAAA Wrestling Championship match 11 straight years and won four of them while losing the others to Rock Hill. Steve LaPrad was the team’s head coach through that run and left Summerville having led the Green Wave to a total of five state titles.
Mike Frye took over the Summerville program and led the team to the 4A State Championship match the next two years, but again Rock Hill claimed the titles.
In 1998, Kenny Walker led Summerville back to the wrestling finals and to another state championship. Rock Hill would claim the prize the next two seasons, but starting in 2001 a Dorchester County team captured the title for eight of the next 10 years.
Summerville won the 4A Championship in 01, 02, 04, 05, 06 and 08. In 2003, B.D. LaPrad, brother of Steve LaPrad, led Dutch Fork to the title. He was later hired by his brother to coach the Fort Dorchester Wrestling team and led the Patriots to the 4A Championship in 2007 and 2010.
The only other time during the run that the title was claimed by a non-Dorchester team was in 2009 when Rock Hill defeated Fort Dorchester in the finals.
The 2011 season marked the first time in seven years that a team other than Summerville or Fort Dorchester represented the Lower State in the 4A Championship match. No local teams have claimed a state wrestling championship since. However, several have claimed a Lower State title.
In 2014 Darryl Tucker led Summerville to the championship bought, but lost to Rock Hill. In 2015 Derel Brown led Fort Dorchester to the title match, but lost to Rock Hill. In 2016 Stacey Woods led Ashley Ridge into the finals for the first time, but lost to Dorman.
The 2016-17 school year was the first for which South Carolina had a Class AAAAA.
The only local team to ever participate in a 5A Wrestling State Championship match is the Patriots. In 2018, Andrew Young led Fort Dorchester into the finals, but lost to Rock Hill.