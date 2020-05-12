Memorable Moments from the SJS Sports Desk

This is the seventh in a series of columns featuring some of the most memorable moments I’ve had as a reporter for this publication. The articles are in no particular order and the topics were selected based solely on how memorable they are to me.
The Class of 2008 brought a lot of attention our way.
The group of local high school seniors that year included some talented and highly recruited athletes who generated much interest for that February’s National Signing Day. It was before there was an early signing period for football athletes so Signing Day was a little more exciting.
Among the highly touted seniors was A.J. Green, who had given his verbal commitment to the University of Georgia during his junior year of high school. As a Bulldog fan, I anxiously awaited the day he could make that commitment official. After all, many athletes change their mind after giving a college verbal commitment so I wouldn’t allow myself to celebrate too much until Green’s decision was formalized.
On Feb. 6, he made it official and went on to three great seasons with the Dawgs before being drafted into the NFL.
Another future professional player kept his decision closer to the vest. There was a little more drama at Fort Dorchester that day as Robert Quinn turned down offers from colleges such as Alabama and Auburn and signed with the University of North Carolina.
Even Pinewood Prep had a football player sign with a Division 1 program, which isn’t something the private school can boast as often as Summerville and Fort Dorchester. Ryan Steed signed with the Furman University Football program.
Athletes from other sports also formalized their college plans. Rudi Hellberger became the first Fort Dorchester soccer athlete to sign with a Division 1 program. Summerville senior Stacee Roberts signed with the University of South Carolina Track and Field program.
Below is my article from Feb. 6, 2008:
High school Signing Day in Dorchester County wasn’t without any surprises this year, but for the most part things went as expected.
A dozen high school seniors gathered with friends and family at their respective schools to announce where they would be spending most of their time the next few years. The county has several big time football recruits in the Class of 2008 and on Wednesday some of them signed a national letter of intent with a Division 1 program.
Summerville seniors A.J. Green, Reid McCollum and David Behr all honored the verbal commitment they had already given to their program of choice.
At Fort Dorchester, senior Robert Quinn announced he would be a Tar Heel. Quinn had narrowed down his choices to North Carolina, Auburn and Alabama. He said on Tuesday evening he decided to sign with Auburn, but then had a change of heart Wednesday morning.
“I stayed up thinking it over and thought I had made the choice, but then I woke up this morning and realized North Carolina was the place for me,” he said. “I just had a gut feeling and knew UNC is where I want to be. It’s an up and coming program and I just like the coaches there. I feel most comfortable with North Carolina.”
Quinn’s high school football season was cut short when he had a brain tumor removed. Some speculated he would never play again, but he never had any doubts. He said if it is up to him, he won’t red shirt.
“I was ready to play the day after I got out of surgery,” he said. “For now I will concentrate on the rest of the wrestling season and then I will start preparing for football.”
After giving his verbal commitment to Georgia in the Fall of 2006, Green officially became a Bulldog.
“Since I was a sophomore, I knew where I was going so today was pretty easy,” he said. “This is a relief. Now I can just focus on academics and finishing the basketball season strong.”
In the past few years, Georgia Head Coach Mark Richt made a couple of trips to Summerville to talk to Green and watch him on the basketball court. Green said after talking to Richt, he is optimistic about his future at UGA.
“He told me he would like to give me the opportunity to become a big-time receiver, to be the go-to guy,” Green said. “Hopefully, I will be able to play as a freshman and get better each year as a player and a student. Georgia has a young team and I think we will be real good in the future.”
McCollum was so committed to the Gamecocks that after graduating high school early, he enrolled at USC this Spring. He decided early enrollment wasn’t all it’s cracked up to be and returned home, but did sign Wednesday and will return to Columbia in the Fall.
“I’ve always wanted to go up there and play so it’s pretty much a dream come true for me,” he said. “I’ll likely be red shirted, but that just gives me an extra year to get my feet on the ground and figure things out. Eventually, I’m going to have my chance to play and then I will have to take advantage of it. For now, I’m working out and throwing so hopefully I’ll be ready for everything in the Fall.”
Behr had decided to go to the Naval Academy, but changed his mind after visiting the Air Force Academy.
“I would like to be a pilot so that’s the place to be,” he said. “I like that after college I know I will have a job for five years and the coaches are great. That program is something that I really want to be a part of.”
Wednesday also marked the first time that a Fort Dorchester soccer player had signed with a D-1 college. Rudi Hellberger signed with the College of Charleston.
Others who signed Wednesday include Richard Spain (SHS, football), Hutchinson Community College; Marcus Morris (SHS, football), Fort Scott Community College; Justin Ball-Collins (SHS, football), Chowan University; Stacee Roberts (academic), University of South Carolina; Tony Mack (FDHS, football), Newberry College; Ryan Hall (FDHS football), Presbyterian College; and Ryan Steed (Pinewood Prep, football), Furman University.