Memorable Moments from the SJS Sports Desk

Summerville’s A.J. Green, one of the top ten recruits in the country, speaks on a cell phone held by assistant coach Bobby Behr to tell an anxious Georgia wide receiver coach, John Eason, that he signed his letter stating that he is going to Georgia to play football. Reid McCollum (left) signed with South Carolina and David Behr (right) signed with the Air Force Academy during Signing Day at Summerville High School on Wednesday.