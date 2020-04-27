Memorable Moments from the SJS Sports Desk

This is the fifth in a series of columns featuring some of the most memorable moments I’ve had as a reporter for this publication. The articles are in no particular order and the topics were selected based solely on how memorable they are to me. The topics are not meant to serve as a list of the most important topics I’ve written about.
I was fortunate enough to be there when Ashley Ridge High School claimed its first state championship for any sport.
The school was in its fourth year of existence in May of 2012 when the AR Baseball team defeated Byrnes two games to one in the Class AAAA State Baseball Championship Series. Events leading up to the series make the championship that much more memorable.
BJ Bellush and Brian Givens were assistant coaches for Jack Radcliffe at Fort Dorchester before Ashley Ridge was built. When school officials began assembling an athletic department for AR, Bellush was one of the first coaches hired and he talked Givens into switching schools so together they could build a baseball program from scratch.
From that first spring, the two felt the group of athletes on their team was extremely talented and had the potential to grow into something special. During the course of their journey from freshmen to seniors, those athletes developed and bonded together so by the time the 2012 season rolled around the coaches liked their chances.
That team included 14 seniors and many were four-year starters. The Swamp Foxes had quite a season, but did face some adversity along the way.
Ashley Ridge opened the Lower State playoffs against White Knoll and fell behind by four runs in the first inning. But the Swamp Foxes rallied for an 8-5 win. They went on to edge out nationally ranked Lexington in the Lower State title game to advance to the finals.
A senior prank led to two AR starters, both infielders, being suspended from the team the day the state championship series was to start. Then the team had to deal with rain and multiple game postponements. With its field drenched, AR had to practice for one of its biggest games of the year in the gym.
While warming up prior to the final game of the state title series, AR first baseman Bryan Dye suffered a UCL injury. He didn’t know the severity of the injury at the time so he decided to not tell his coaches and play through the pain. It worked out fine, but had the senior needed to make a game-saving throw his arm might not have been up for it.
Despite all the challenges, the team capped its best season to date with a victory to claim the prize.
The Swamp Foxes were undefeated at home that season. Their only losses came at Beaufort and at Byrnes.
Hurler Austin Livingston went 11-1 for the season with one save. He finished with a 1.74 ERA and 91 strikeouts and was named the state’s Co-Mr. Baseball.
Other Swamp Fox pitchers were also impressive and the pitching staff finished the season with a 1.69 ERA. Patrick Mace was 9-1 on the hill with a save. Justin Fox and Grant Jenot were both 5-0. Lorenzo Wright led the team in saves.
The team also had some heavy hitters. The Swamp Foxes finished with a .329 team batting average.
Catcher Nick Bell led the way at the plate with a .438 batting average and left fielder Billy Seigler had a .400 batting average. Wright, Dye, Mcoll Furman and Tyler Hamby also batted over .300 that season.
Below is my article on the deciding game of the championship series published on May 21, 2012:
With a win over Byrnes Monday, the Swamp Fox baseball team earned Ashley Ridge High School its first state championship.
Ashley Ridge (31-2) rode a gutsy performance by pitcher Austin Livingston to a 4-3 victory in the Class AAAA baseball championship game to become the first athletic program in Ashley Ridge’s four-year history to bring home a state title. For Byrnes (22-4), it marks the third straight year the Rebels have fallen in the state-title game.
“Byrnes is a great baseball team and their pitcher just kept coming and coming,” Ashley Ridge coach BJ Bellush said. “But credit to our guys, we have preached mental toughness for the past four years and they just kept digging at it and eventually it paid off.”
Livingston gave up nine hits during nine innings on the mound, but kept his composure the entire game. He struck out eight batters while walking only three, one of which was walked intentionally. He also hit one batter.
The problem for the Swamp Foxes was Byrnes’ ace Alex Cunningham also pitched a great game. He only surrendered four hits while fanning 11 batters. He walked six, but two were intentional. He also hit one batter.
“I knew if I could keep us in the ball game my teammates would rally,” Livingston said. “That’s what we’ve done all year. It’s awesome to be the underdog twice, once to Lexington and again to Byrnes, and to pull this out. There is no better feeling and there is no other group of guys I would rather go through this with. Byrnes played a (great) game, but things just rolled our way.”
Ashley Ridge left three base runners stranded in three different innings, including the seventh. In the bottom of the ninth, the Swamp Foxes again loaded the bases off two Byrnes’ errors and an intentional walk.
Then sophomore Jason Miller, who entered the starting lineup for the Swamp Foxes after two starters were suspended from the team early in the week, stepped to the plate with the opportunity of a lifetime.
Miller connected with a pitch to send a fly ball into the outfield and courtesy runner Jacob Thompson tagged at third and came home for the game-winning run.
“Jason is really the unsung hero,” Bellush said. “He only had about three at bats during the season, but played outstanding this whole series. And I can’t say enough about Austin, who has just been a bulldog on the mound all year. There isn’t a better guy to have out there on the mound to get this win. I can’t describe how I feel right now. I’m proud of these kids and proud for the school.”
It was Byrnes that got off to a fast start as leadoff hitter Reed Rohlman hit a homerun in his first at bat. It didn’t seem to shake Livingston and the Swamp Foxes tied the game in the bottom of the third.
Ashley Ridge leadoff hitter Lorenzo Wright got things going with a walk. He moved to second on a bad pickoff attempt and to third on a sacrifice bunt by Billy Seigler. Bell then drove him in with a sacrifice fly.
Byrnes scored two runs the next inning to regain the lead. Cunningham opened that inning with a double and the Rebels scored the runs off a single by Alex Eubanks and a bunt by Taylor Warren.
The lead held until the bottom of the fifth. Wright opened that inning with another walk, stole second and scored when Bryan Dye reached on an error. Then Livingston plated Thompson with a sacrifice fly. The Foxes loaded the bases after Mcoll Furman singled and Miller reached on an error, but the next batter grounded out to end the inning.
Neither team got much going in the sixth. Both left the bases loaded in the seventh and both went three-up, three-down in the eighth.
Byrnes put a runner on in the top of the ninth, but left him stranded to set up the exciting finish.
With its win in Game 1 of the championship series, Byrnes became only the second team to beat Ashley Ridge this season. The other team is Beaufort, which earned a win at home against the Swamp Foxes.
Livingston finishes the season with an 11-1 record as a starter.