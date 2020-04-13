Memorable Moments from the SJS Sports Desk

This is the third in a series of columns featuring some of the most memorable moments I’ve had as a reporter for this publication. The articles are in no particular order and the topics were selected based solely on how memorable they are to me. The topics are not meant to serve as a list of the most important topics I’ve written about.
Summerville winning its first boys' basketball state championship is something that often stands out when I reflect.
I think there are a couple of reasons for this.
First, it was a first. Though all the years, including multiple ones when the school won a state football title or wrestling title, the Green Wave had never brought home the top boys’ basketball prize. Nor has it since.
Second, the road to that championship was paved with heartbreak, inspiration, excitement and even some controversy.
The Summerville basketball team was poised to win a state title during the 2006-07 school year, but was defeated by Fort Mill in the championship game. The Green Wave finished that season with a 23-6 record.
That summer the team lost firefighter/coach Louis Mulkey to a West Ashley fire. Soon after, the team decided its new mission would be honoring Mulkey by claiming a state title the next season.
The final weekend of February 2008, it accomplished that mission when it edged out Spartanburg in Columbia during the Class AAAA championship game. Below is my article (edited slightly for space and digital snafus) on the title game that ran in our print edition the first Wednesday of March 2008. A complete roster of that year’s team was not found, but at the end of the article is a list of at least most members of that team.
The Summerville Boys Basketball team brought home a state title for “The Fireman” Friday night as it fended off Spartanburg in a game that came down to the wire.
The Vikings fought to the very end of the Class AAAA championship at the Colonial Center, but the Green Wave prevailed by a 50-48 final to secure the first boys’ basketball title in the school’s long history. Summerville took a 50-48 lead off a pair of Branden Millhouse free throws with 7.2 seconds remaining in the final period. A few seconds later, Spartanburg grabbed a rebound from another missed free throw and kicked the ball out to Zycorrian Robinson, who got off a desperation shot from well behind midcourt.
As the ball sank into the net, Green Wave players dropped to the floor in agony while the Vikings erupted into celebration, thinking the shot had given them a 51-50 victory. However, one official had waved off the shot while it was in the air, causing the officials to huddle for discussion. As the Spartanburg team continued its celebration, Summerville anxiously awaited the verdict. After the deliberation, officials announced the shot did not count and it was the Wave’s turn to rejoice.
“When that shot went in, my heart dropped,” Millhouse said. “I was almost in tears, but then something told me he let it go late. When they finally made the call, it was such an unbelievable feeling. It was like a hundred tons had been lifted off my shoulders.”
By the time the verdict was rendered, most of the Wave players had returned to their feet. It wasn’t long before most of them were back down on the court, this time in a series of festive dog piles.
“This is our first one, so it will always be special because of that,” Summerville coach Tee Newman said.
“Spartanburg also played like a champion tonight and this game could have gone either way, but fortunately we finished with more points on the scoreboard.”
It was the only fitting end to a long journey by the team, which at the start of this season set the goal of winning a state title to honor Louis Mulkey, a long-time assistant coach for the Wave and City of Charleston fireman. Mulkey is one of nine firemen who died fighting a blaze at the Sofa Superstore in June.
“All year, everything we’ve done has been for coach Mulkey so this is a great way to end it,” Summerville center Marcus Morris said. “It doesn’t get any better than this.”
The game was an old fashion shootout right from the tip-off as the teams traded baskets and the lead several times in the first period. Senior A.J. Green had one of his best starts of the season, posting 14 first-period points and several rebounds to lift Summerville to an 18-13 lead entering the second.
Spartanburg (22-7) outscored Summerville (25-3) in the next period by an 11-8 margin. However, Mario Pendarvis hit a jumper in the closing seconds to give the Wave a 26-24 lead at the half.
The high-caliber action carried into the second half. Green got the hot hand again in the third period, scoring three baskets including a 3-pointer. However, the Vikings kept it close by scattering baskets by four players to hold Summerville to a 38-34 lead entering the final period.
With Green in foul trouble and eventually fouling out, sophomore Bruce Haynes was the most active and productive shooter for Summerville in the fourth. Haynes had seven in the period while Morris had four and some crucial rebounds. Raquentin Miller stepped up for the Vikings, hitting three shots from behind the 3-point arch in the final eight minutes to prevent Summerville from running away with it.
Miller popped a 3 with just more than six minutes remaining to set the stage for the thrilling finish. The Vikings took a 2-point lead with the shot and extended it by a point just inside the four-minute mark. However, Summerville came charging back.
After Spartanburg took a 48-47 lead off another Miller 3-pointer with 35 seconds remaining, Haynes drove inside for a basket to return the lead to Summerville. Miller got off another jumper late, but it missed and Morris grabbed the rebound. He passed to Millhouse, who was fouled and hit the game-winning free throws.
Green finished with a game-high 23 points. Haynes added nine for Summerville and Morris finished with seven. Miller led Spartanburg with 15 points while Robinson had 11 and Burton Jones 9.
Players on the championship team include A.J. Green, Branden Millhouse, Marcus Morris, Mario Pendarvis, Bruce Haynes, Dwayne Simmons, Mathew Galbreath, Ronald Pittman, Taylor Campbell, Mikey Varner and Aaron Jiles. Coaches for the team include Tee Newman, Tillman Millhouse Jr., Randall Tucker, Chris Digby and Matt Legare.