Memorable Moments from the SJS Sports Desk

This is the fourth in a series of columns featuring some of the most memorable moments I’ve had as a reporter for this publication. The articles are in no particular order and the topics were selected based solely on how memorable they are to me. The topics are not meant to serve as a list of the most important topics I’ve written about.
I love it when the good guys win.
When it comes to movies sometimes I like it better when the villain comes out on top, but in reality I much prefer when a nice guy, or gal, prevails. Which is one of the reasons I will never forget Robert Quinn’s triumphant return to high school athletics.
Since the day I met him, Quinn has remained one of the most soft-spoken, good-humored and likeable athletes I know even if he doesn’t always extend that kindness to quarterbacks or those who oppose him on the wrestling mat.
Students and faculty members alike loved Quinn when he was a Fort Dorchester student athlete. They also got to see the warrior side of him when he lined up as a defensive end/linebacker for the football team or stepped onto the mat as the Patriots’ heavyweight.
While Quinn now makes a living as a professional football player, back in the day it was just as exciting to watch him wrestle as it was to watch him on the gridiron. Throughout his days as a grappler, he often wrestled up a weight class, or two, taking on athletes who outweighted him by several pounds and were sometimes taller. On more than one occasion, particularly during his freshman and sophomore seasons, I would size up his opponent and think ‘Quinn is probably going to have to win this match on points because keeping that big boys’ shoulders on the mat won’t be easy.’
On more than one occasion, Quinn proved my assessment to be off. He was simply to agile, strong and strategic for most opponents even if they were considerably larger.
In the fall of 2007, Quinn’s high school football career was cut short due to a benign tumor on his brain. He had the tumor surgically removed but the 6-3, 255 pound senior wasn’t sure if he would ever be able to compete athletically again.
Doctors did finally clear him to once again participate in athletics but not before he missed the rest of his final high school football season and much of that winter’s wrestling season. In late January 2008 he returned to the mat and picked up right where he left off the season before, dominating everyone in his path. I’m not certain if it was during his very first match back or maybe his second or third but I do recall watching him and thinking ‘he hasn’t lost a thing.’
Quinn went on to claim his third straight individual wrestling heavyweight state championship the final weekend of February. In fact, he pinned all of his opponents at the South Carolina wrestling championships that year. It only took him three minutes and 32 seconds to pin Irmo’s Jimmy Carson in the finals to claim the title.
He wasn’t the only local wrestler to win a state championship that year.
Fort Dorchester’s Seiji Borja claimed the 140-pound championship with a 12-3 major decision over Dorman’s Giazzi Segarra. Summerville’s Aaron Hansen earned a 2-1 decision over Rock Hill’s Seth Beck in the finals to claim the 112-pound championship. Green Wave grappler Willie Thomas earned a 5-3 decision over Jon Todd of Byrnes to take home the 189-pound championship.
Quinn participated in the 2008 South Carolina North-South All-star Match, where he won both of the final two matches of his high school career. He was also named the 2008 4A Senior Wrestler of the Year.
According to scmat.com, Quinn had a 118-3 record as a Patriot wrestler from 2005-08. He picked up 91 of those wins by pinning his opponent. Quinn also won the heavyweight state championship in 2007 and 2006. In 2005, he placed third in the 215-pound weight class at the state championships.
As a football player Quinn was selected for both the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas all-star game and for the Army High School All-American Bowl, but wasn’t able to play in either due to his medical condition.
His number 35 jersey is one of only three Fort Dorchester football jerseys the school has ever retired. Fellow defensive end Carlos Dunlap and defensive back Byron Maxwell also had their numbers retired.
Quinn went on to play football for the University of North Carolina and was drafted into the National Football League in 2011. He went in the first round as the St. Louis Rams’ first pick, the 14th overall pick of the draft.
More recently, he reached an agreement with the Chicago Bears to play for them next season.