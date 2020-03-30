Memorable Moments from the SJS Sports Desk

This is the first in a series of articles featuring some of the most memorable moments I’ve had as a reporter for this publication. The articles are in no particular order and the topics were selected based solely on how memorable they are to me. The topics are not meant to serve as a list of the most important topics I’ve written about.
I was fortunate enough to be at Summerville’s Memorial Stadium when John McKissick notched the 500th victory of his high school coaching career.
This actually came before I took over the SJS sports desk. At the time (Sept. 12, 2003), I was the SJS education reporter.
Henry Bright covered the game for us, but I decided to go just to check out the scene and I wasn’t disappointed. National media was there; many of the best athletes to ever play for McKissick were there; from the looks of the crowd, the entire town was there.
According to Henry’s article, 11,504 fans attended. It was standing room only and the energy from the crowd was remarkable.
The end zone on the Spann Elementary School side of the field, where I stood, was aligned with fans.
One of the fans brought a youngster in a stroller. At one point that stroller crossed the boundary line and the youngster was one of few people actually in the end zone. Fortunately as the teams approached the Red Zone, someone had the foresight to tell the fans to step back to a safer distance.
When Henry resigned I decided I would rather cover sports than education. Sports had been one of my beats at another publication, but being around the excitement that night and seeing firsthand how much the fans love Green Wave Football definitely factored into my decision to take on covering sports in Summerville.
Below are some excerpts from Henry’s article on that special night:
On Friday night, McKissick, 76, became the first football coach at any level to reach 500 victories in a coaching career. McKissick, in his 52nd season, as the Summerville High football coach, saw his Green Wave defeat the Wando Warriors 34-17. With that win Summerville improved to 3-0 and his record improved to 500-119-13.
“I feel relieved that we got 500 behind us and now I can worry about winning 501,” McKissick said in his first press conference held on the 50-yard line of McKissick Field after the game. “This was like playing the state championship game; it can’t get any better than this. There are a lot of places to play football, but none are better than playing here.”
Summerville’s offense was powered by senior running backs Corey Smalls and Alex Haynes. The duo combined for 165 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns in the monumental game.
After getting off to a slow start in the first half, Summerville headed to the locker room with a 10-3 lead. Whatever McKissick told his players at halftime paid off, because in the second half the Wave looked like a different team.
The Green Wave came alive in the third quarter and scored 21 points to the Warriors’ seven to roll to the win. They scored on all three of their third quarter possessions.
On the first drive of the decisive quarter the Wave marched 65 yards on 10 plays and Smalls capped off the drive with a 2-yard TD run.
On the Wave’s ensuing possession, they drove 54 yards on eight plays with quarterback Dustin Morrow scoring on a 1-yard sneak for a 24-3 lead. Following Wando’s 93-yard kickoff return, Haynes went 67 yards on the second play to put the Wave up 31-9.
“We had a hard time moving the ball in the first half,” McKissick said while fireworks went off in the background in honor of his 500th victory. “We made a couple of plays on defense, but Wando outplayed us. We went to our jumbo offense in the second half with nine offensive lineman and we got the job done.”
Summerville jumped on the scoreboard first against Wando when senior Allen Smith kicked a 50-yard field goal with 9:27 left in the first quarter.