You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McAfee signs with Georgia Southern University

  • Updated

Ashley Ridge graduate Jjay McAfee will return to the gridiron as an Eagle.

McAfee, a 6-3, 220 pound receiver, will transfer from Georgia Military College to Georgia Southern University to join the Eagles for their 2021 season. He is one of 19 players who signed with the Georgia Southern Football program during the December signing period.

"Jjay is a big, strong wide receiver who comes to us from GMC,” Eagles coach Chad Lunsford said in a press release issued Dec. 16 announcing the program’s newest recruiting class. “He'll be a big presence on the perimeter and will be a mismatch for teams trying to cover him. Jjay catches the ball well and is a powerful running threat after the catch so he'll be a nice addition to our offense."

McAfee was one of Ashley Ridge’s top receivers and a standout on the Swamp Foxes Basketball team his junior year of high school. He was positioned to have an even bigger senior year, but suffered an ACL injury.

After graduation, he decided to attend Trident Technical College to insure his injury mend properly and to focus on his academics. He later transferred to Georgia Military and walked on the football team. He soon impressed the coaches there and earned a scholarship.

Unfortunately COVID-19 stopped the team’s 2020 season practically before it began. While that was disappointing, McAfee did have footage of himself in action and kept his grades up so scouts came calling and not just from Georgia Southern.

“I had other schools show interest in me including some from the bigger conferences,” McAfee said. “I wanted to be loyal to the coach who stayed with me since he first started recruiting me and I really like everything about Georgia Southern. They tell me the ACL I hurt is now actually stronger than the one on my other leg so I’m excited.”

Georgia Southern is known for its triple-option offense that helped earned the Eagles multiple FCS (1-AA) national championships before the program became an FBS program in 2014 so its receivers are also called upon to block. McAfee is fine with that, but says if the Eagles want to air it out that will be good as well.

“I have good size so I can block, but they might throw more next year,” McAfee said. “They have signed a quarterback who is transferring from Georgia Tech and have a new offensive coordinator.”

Georgia Southern’s December recruiting class is composed of 19 student-athletes including 11 players from the state of Georgia, three from Alabama, two apiece from Florida and North Carolina, and one from South Carolina.

Georgia Southern 2021 Early Class (listed alphabetically)

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown, High School (Last School)

Derwin Burgess Jr., WR, 5-11, 180, Riverdale, Ga., Riverdale

Chas Collins, OL, 6-7, 270, Statesboro, Ga., Bulloch Academy

Caleb Cook*, OL, 6-2, 275, Brunswick, Ga., Brunswick

Tyrell Davis*, DB, 6-1, 185, Harrisburg, N.C., Hickory Ridge

Michael Edwards III, LB, 6-1, 210, Trussville, Ala., Hewitt-Trussville

James Graham, QB, 6-1, 195, Fitzgerald, Ga., Fitzgerald (Georgia Tech)

Seaburn Hines IV, OL, 6-2, 290, Helena, Ala., Helena

Andrew Johnson Jr., OLB, 6-2, 230, Tifton, Ga., Tift County (Oregon)

Montae Maxwell, DB, 6-1, 185, Hartwell, Ga., Hart County

Jjay McAfee, WR, 6-3, 220, Charleston, S.C., Ashley Ridge (Georgia Military College)

LJ McCloud*, DL, 6-1, 265, Pike Road, Ala., Pike Road

Nick Mercer, DL, 6-3, 230, Cordele, Ga., Crisp County

Justin Meyers, DB, 6-0, 185, Washington, Ga., Washington Wilkes

Cam Ransom, QB, 6-3, 220, Lakeland, Fla., Armwood

Davion Rhodes, DL, 6-3, 235, Camilla, Ga., Pelham

Josh Trice, DB, 5-11, 170, Waverly Hall, Ga., Harris County

Isaac Walker*, LB, 6-2, 230, Greensboro, N.C., Hough

Britton Williams, PK, 5-11, 170, Richmond Hill, Ga., Richmond Hill

Myles Winslow*, DL, 6-4, 225, Orlando, Fla., Tohopekaliga

* scheduled January enrollee