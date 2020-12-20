McAfee signs with Georgia Southern University

Ashley Ridge graduate Jjay McAfee will return to the gridiron as an Eagle.
McAfee, a 6-3, 220 pound receiver, will transfer from Georgia Military College to Georgia Southern University to join the Eagles for their 2021 season. He is one of 19 players who signed with the Georgia Southern Football program during the December signing period.
"Jjay is a big, strong wide receiver who comes to us from GMC,” Eagles coach Chad Lunsford said in a press release issued Dec. 16 announcing the program’s newest recruiting class. “He'll be a big presence on the perimeter and will be a mismatch for teams trying to cover him. Jjay catches the ball well and is a powerful running threat after the catch so he'll be a nice addition to our offense."
McAfee was one of Ashley Ridge’s top receivers and a standout on the Swamp Foxes Basketball team his junior year of high school. He was positioned to have an even bigger senior year, but suffered an ACL injury.
After graduation, he decided to attend Trident Technical College to insure his injury mend properly and to focus on his academics. He later transferred to Georgia Military and walked on the football team. He soon impressed the coaches there and earned a scholarship.
Unfortunately COVID-19 stopped the team’s 2020 season practically before it began. While that was disappointing, McAfee did have footage of himself in action and kept his grades up so scouts came calling and not just from Georgia Southern.
“I had other schools show interest in me including some from the bigger conferences,” McAfee said. “I wanted to be loyal to the coach who stayed with me since he first started recruiting me and I really like everything about Georgia Southern. They tell me the ACL I hurt is now actually stronger than the one on my other leg so I’m excited.”
Georgia Southern is known for its triple-option offense that helped earned the Eagles multiple FCS (1-AA) national championships before the program became an FBS program in 2014 so its receivers are also called upon to block. McAfee is fine with that, but says if the Eagles want to air it out that will be good as well.
“I have good size so I can block, but they might throw more next year,” McAfee said. “They have signed a quarterback who is transferring from Georgia Tech and have a new offensive coordinator.”
Georgia Southern’s December recruiting class is composed of 19 student-athletes including 11 players from the state of Georgia, three from Alabama, two apiece from Florida and North Carolina, and one from South Carolina.
Georgia Southern 2021 Early Class (listed alphabetically)
Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown, High School (Last School)
Derwin Burgess Jr., WR, 5-11, 180, Riverdale, Ga., Riverdale
Chas Collins, OL, 6-7, 270, Statesboro, Ga., Bulloch Academy
Caleb Cook*, OL, 6-2, 275, Brunswick, Ga., Brunswick
Tyrell Davis*, DB, 6-1, 185, Harrisburg, N.C., Hickory Ridge
Michael Edwards III, LB, 6-1, 210, Trussville, Ala., Hewitt-Trussville
James Graham, QB, 6-1, 195, Fitzgerald, Ga., Fitzgerald (Georgia Tech)
Seaburn Hines IV, OL, 6-2, 290, Helena, Ala., Helena
Andrew Johnson Jr., OLB, 6-2, 230, Tifton, Ga., Tift County (Oregon)
Montae Maxwell, DB, 6-1, 185, Hartwell, Ga., Hart County
Jjay McAfee, WR, 6-3, 220, Charleston, S.C., Ashley Ridge (Georgia Military College)
LJ McCloud*, DL, 6-1, 265, Pike Road, Ala., Pike Road
Nick Mercer, DL, 6-3, 230, Cordele, Ga., Crisp County
Justin Meyers, DB, 6-0, 185, Washington, Ga., Washington Wilkes
Cam Ransom, QB, 6-3, 220, Lakeland, Fla., Armwood
Davion Rhodes, DL, 6-3, 235, Camilla, Ga., Pelham
Josh Trice, DB, 5-11, 170, Waverly Hall, Ga., Harris County
Isaac Walker*, LB, 6-2, 230, Greensboro, N.C., Hough
Britton Williams, PK, 5-11, 170, Richmond Hill, Ga., Richmond Hill
Myles Winslow*, DL, 6-4, 225, Orlando, Fla., Tohopekaliga
* scheduled January enrollee