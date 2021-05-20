Martino has strong performance at state match

AJ Martino led the Summerville-area golfers during the 2021 Boys Golf Class AAAAA State Championship match.
Martino finished with a two-round score of 149 to place 16th out of 88 golfers participating in the state-title match at the Country Club of South Carolina in Florence May 17-18. Wando’s Harry De Grood, who placed 13th with a score of 148, was the only Lowcountry golfer to finish ahead of Martino.
The top eight teams from both the Upper State and Lower State qualifying matches plus the top eight individual golfers not on one of those teams participated in the match.
Boiling Springs golfer Zach Phillips finished at 140 to win an individual state championship. TL Hanna’s Jackson Scaletta was only a stroke behind to claim runner-up honors. Mauldin’s Major Lenning (142), Dorman’s Nathan Franks (142), Fort Mill’s Bryce Wittmer (143) and Byrnes’ Barrett Josey (143) had the next best rounds.
Summerville’s Jake Traylor carded a 153 to place 33rd. Trailing for the Green Wave were Josh Traylor (163), Thomas McGinnis (178) and Bonner Guilford (192). Ashley Ridge golfer Jack Cooper, who qualified as an individual, came in at 171.
Boiling Springs finished with a 583 team score to claim the 5A Boys Golf Championship. Rounding out the Top 10 teams for the match were Fort Mill (598), Dorman (600), Spartanburg (610), Lexington (610), Wando (616), Chapin (616), Hillcrest (618), West Ashley (618) and Conway (619). Summerville came in at 643 to place 16th.