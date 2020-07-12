Martino claims fourth consecutive Roy Meyers Junior title

The 21st annual Roy Meyers Junior Open Championship came down to a playoff between golfers from Summerville and Ashley Ridge high schools.
Summerville’s AJ Martino edged out Ashley Ridge’s Wade Mizell July 10 to capture the championship for the age 13-18 division of Summerville Country Club’s annual Junior Open golf tournament in memory of Dr. Roy Meyers.
Both golfers finished 18 holes with a score of 77 to force a playoff that began on Miler Golf Course’s first hole. Martino had the opportunity to win with a short putt, but missed. That allowed Mizell to finish the hole in four shots for another tie.
The sudden-death competition then moved to Hole 9. There, Mizell got the upper hand, but didn’t capitalize so the competition moved back to Hole 1.
Mizell’s tee shot for the third playoff hole landed in a bunker while Martino’s landed to the right of the green. Martino was able to take advantage, sinking his fourth shot to claim first place for the division.
“After I missed the putt for the win from very close on the first (playoff) hole I thought he was going to beat me on the next hole because I didn’t play very good the first time on 9,” Martino said. “I had a lot of good shots today but some of my putts weren’t really falling. I did make par on those holes and that turned out to be all I needed.”
The rising junior has now claimed four consecutive Roy Meyers Junior Open Championships.
A total of 19 golfers participated in this summer’s Junior Open with the age 13-18 division drawing the most interests. Those numbers are down from past years, but club officials said they didn’t really advertise the tournament this year because with the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus Virus they didn’t want the field to get too large.
Summerville golfer Payne Rutherford finished the tournament with a score of 79 to just miss the playoff and place third in the age 13-18 division. Jack Cooper carded an 80 to place fourth and Jacob Traylor carded an 81 to round out the division’s Top 5. Trailing in the division were Joshua Traylor (82), Wyatt Mizell (82), Cash Blanton (88), Sky Thompson (90), Matthew Fowler (108), Ike Rutherford (116) and Adam Traylor (118).
Pinewood Prep rising sophomore Aubrey Merryman carded an 83 to claim her third consecutive Roy Meyers Junior Open Championship for the girls’ division.
“I focused on my own game and dialed in shot by shot,” Merryman said. “That allowed me to play the best golf I’ve ever played really. I was good with my irons today so I was able to just tap in some putts. Pretty early in the round I felt like I had a good chance of winning so I just tried to focus on myself and have fun.”
Taylor Perry provided stiff competition and finished with a round of 87 to claim runner-up honors for the division. Annabell Carman carded a 94 to place third and McKenzie Drigger carded a 104 to place fourth.
Mason Garrison finished the tournament’s nine-hole course for the age 7-10 division with a score of 52 to win the division. Boze Blanton (55) was the runner-up for the division and Jimmy Young (56) placed third.
Tournament History
Dr. Roy Meyers was a standout baseball and track athlete when he was young. Later in life, he took up golf and it became one of his primary passions.
A long time Summerville Country Club member, the optometrist became renowned for his love of golf and efforts to inspire children and young adults to be active. His support of junior golf programs inspired club officials to name their annual junior golf tournament in his honor. Since his passing in 2011, the tournament is hosted every summer in memory of the man who helped launch it.