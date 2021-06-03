Lowe and Boomershine head soccer all-region lists

Ashley Ridge claimed some of Region 8-AAAAA’s top soccer honors this spring.
The Lady Swamp Foxes landed four players on the 2021 Region 8 Girls Soccer All-region Team. Heading the list is sophomore Emma Lowe, who has been named the Girls Soccer Region Player of the Year.
“Emma is the leader of our back line,” Ashley Ridge coach Mark Weaver said. “She is a very good one-on-one defender, has great vision of the field and attacks the ball in the air. She works tirelessly in every training session and that translates to her being confident and ready each match.”
After leading the Lady Swamp Foxes to a region title and a 15-2 record, Weaver has been named the Girls Soccer Region Coach of the Year. His team only lost one region match.
Also representing Ashley Ridge on the girls’ all-region team are senior captain Emily Danielski and juniors Alyssa Collins and Natalie Gonzalez.
Summerville landed three players on the Girls Soccer All-region Team, sophomore Carleigh Shady, senior Taylor Neville and junior Meredith Reed. Sophomores Parker Christmas and Angele Hills represent Fort Dorchester on the team. West Ashley’s Lizzie Merrill and Lauren Lupton and Stall’s Leslie Coronado-Hernandez also received all-region honors.
Ashley Ridge also landed four players on the Region 8 Boys Soccer All-region Team. Goalkeeper Beckham Boomershine has been named the Boys Soccer Region Player of the Year.
“Beckham has a resume that is astounding,” “Ashley Ridge coach Nate Harris said. “He has trials next year in England for professional teams so he is the real deal. He exemplifies what hard work means so it’s nice to see that pay off for him.”
After leading the Swamp Foxes to a clean sweep of their region opponents and a region title, Harris has been named the Boys Soccer Region Coach of the Year. His team finished with a 15-2 record.
Also representing Ashley Ridge on the boys’ all-region team are freshman Nathaniel Harris and juniors Logan Karns and Callen Reed. Juniors Robert Peters and Carter Shady and senior Aaron Butts represent Summerville on the team while juniors Chase Kennedy and Drew Kilcoyne and senior Carlos Murguia Pulido represent Fort Dorchester. Stall’s Jesus Quevedo and West Ashley’s Carter Blumenstock, Jacob DeAntonio and Hobie Meekins also received all-region honors.