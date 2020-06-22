Lowcountry athletes included on top prospects lists

Several local baseball players garnered honors during the Diamond Prospects 2020 Summer Showcase at Columbia International University June 10-11.
Summerville’s Lane Tobin and Cane Bay’s Gabe White were named to the Diamond Prospects list of the top prospects for the Class of 2021.
Pinewood Prep’s Noah Cadiz received the Charlie Hustle Gold award for the showcase. Cadiz was also named one of the top prospects for the Class of 2022. Joining him on the list of the state’s top rising juniors is Pinewood’s Cooper Robinson.
Summerville’s Noah Chapman and Ashley Ridge’s Chase Stryker are among the top prospects for the Class of 2023.
Summerville’s Carson Messina is among the top prospects for the Class of 2024. The infielder/catcher, was also named to the Diamond Prospects 2024 Top Position Player Prospects list.