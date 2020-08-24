Lost but not forgotten

This school year Fort Dorchester High School will honor a man who had a tremendous impact on its athletic programs.
After a long battle with colon cancer, Bernard Anthony “Skip” Parker, Jr. passed away Aug. 20 at his Summerville residence surrounded by his family.
A former Summerville High School football player and wrestler, Parker developed a passion for coaching. As a long-time Fort Dorchester coach, he touched the lives of a countless number of student athletes during his many seasons working with the Patriots’ Football and Wrestling programs.
Now the two programs he was such an integral part of will honor him throughout the 2020-2021 school year with an emblem on their uniforms.
“Skip will be immensely missed not only in our athletic department but also in the community,” Fort Dorchester Athletic Director/Football Coach Steve LaPrad said. “His leadership and guidance to so many young and aspiring athletes can never be replaced. His legacy will forever live on in Fort Dorchester Athletic history.”
Parker would have celebrated his 50th birthday in September. He and his wife, Lynanne, have three sons and three grandsons. Their twins, Johnathan and Drew, wrestled and played football for Fort Dorchester.
Those who know him well say he will be remembered not only as a coach, but also as a mentor, loving family member and incredible person whose impact reached far beyond the school. Parker served in the U.S. Marine Corps and volunteered time to several causes including Toys for Tots and Community Clean Up.