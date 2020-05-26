Local athletes shine during 2020 - Winners to be announced on Wednesday

EDITOR'S NOTE: Summerville Communications will announce the winners of its third annual Best of Prep Sports event on May 27 in a video posted at journalscene.com, berkeleyind.com and ourgazette.com. Please join sports writers Roger Lee of the Summerville Journal Scene and Rob Gantt of the Berkeley Independent and The Gazette as they relive some of the top high school sports moments and recognize those who were a cut above the rest in 2019-20.
There was a comeback for the ages, courage and toughness were on display, championship dreams were realized and the Class of 2020 will never forget the day the academic and sports world came to a screeching halt in mid-March because of COVID-19.
For seniors in spring sports the end of careers snuck up on them like a thief in the night and robbed them of a proper sendoff to careers they worked so hard to build.
It is our pleasure to honor those who put in the time and effort to distinguish themselves as the best of the best in today’s special section. While we won’t be able to gather as a group this year to celebrate the accomplishments of our athletic standouts, the show must and will go on virtually. Feel free to find some snacks and a beverage and pull up a chair.
The company has recognized 31 high school student-athletes and one coach in Berkeley and Dorchester counties for their performances. A player of the year has been honored in all varsity sports and special awards in the areas of academic, service and leadership will find their way into deserving hands. And one team of the year brought home another trophy to the Lowcountry.
We hope to be able to continue the Best of Prep Sports event as it was meant to be experienced in May of 2021.
Hundreds attended previous Best of Prep Sports ceremonies
“We’re happy to celebrate the successes of our local athletes,” said David Kennard, executive editor at Summerville Communications. “We look forward to gathering again next year.”