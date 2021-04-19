Lady Swamp Foxes win round one

The Lady Swamp Foxes remain in first place for Region 8-AAAAA after facing the Lady Green Wave on the soccer pitch April 15.
After four periods without a score from either team, Ashley Ridge defeated Summerville 4-2 in penalty kicks to improve to 10-1 with a 4-1 mark in the region. Summerville fell to 8-2 with a 3-2 mark in the region.
“It’s a rivalry game so we both wanted it and with everything going on and us missing some players it was really nice to get the win,” Ashley Ridge captain Emily Danielski said. “Our defense did a good job. We know their key players so we focused on not giving them opportunities to capitalize on.”
With freshman Addison Fugate in goal, Ashley Ridge held Summerville scoreless through regulation and two overtime periods. Then Fugate fended off two of four Green Wave PK attempts.
“Addi is very strong and she stays calm back there which is key for a keeper,” Danielski said. “She always talks to us and it’s also crucial for a keeper to communicate with the defenders and midfielders.”
Summerville’s Sophie Sompayrac and Paige Redick hit their PK shots, but Ashley Ridge received successful shots from Emma Lowe, Alyssa Collins, Danielski and Reagan Hardy to win the shootout.
West Ashley has completed its region schedule with a 6-2 mark in region play so the Wildcats, Swamp Foxes and Green Wave are all still in the mix for the region championship.
Ashley Ridge hosts Stall at 7 p.m. April 20 and travels to Stall April 22. The Swamp Foxes will then close their region schedule out with a rematch with Summerville at Ashley Ridge at 7 p.m. April 28.
Summerville has a two-game series with Fort Dorchester this week, hosting the Patriots at 7 p.m. April 20 and traveling to the Fort April 22.