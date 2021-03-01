Lady Swamp Foxes were up for the Challenge

The Ashley Ridge Girls Soccer Junior Varsity team placed first in this year’s Challenge Cup. Members of the team, starting from the back left, are Natalie Freer, Sarah Lopez, Carol Lee Blaschke, Kinnan Cahill, Emma Kennedy, Payton Raschella, Cadance Davis, Lillie Ray, Alex Cunningham, Brooke Price, Kierstyn Davenport, Aubrey Rillorta, Aubrye Scott, Ridley McCune, Amber Verwey, Ryleigh Hatchell, Anna Litchfield, Cora Cowell, JuJu Causey, Skylar Mulholland, Alaina Fox.