You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lady Swamp Foxes were up for the Challenge

Lady Swamp Foxes were up for the Challenge

The Ashley Ridge Girls Soccer Junior Varsity team placed first in this year’s Challenge Cup. Members of the team, starting from the back left, are Natalie Freer, Sarah Lopez, Carol Lee Blaschke, Kinnan Cahill, Emma Kennedy, Payton Raschella, Cadance Davis, Lillie Ray, Alex Cunningham, Brooke Price, Kierstyn Davenport, Aubrey Rillorta, Aubrye Scott, Ridley McCune, Amber Verwey, Ryleigh Hatchell, Anna Litchfield, Cora Cowell, JuJu Causey, Skylar Mulholland, Alaina Fox.

 Contributed Photo

The Ashley Ridge Girls Soccer Junior Varsity team won the 2021 Challenge Cup hosted by Airport High School in Cayce Feb. 19-21.

Ashley Ridge opened the tournament against Dutch Fork and held the Silver Foxes to a 0-0 tie. The next day, Ashley Ridge defeated South Aiken 5-0 and Byrnes 7-6 to advance to the tournament championship.

In the title match, Ashley Ridge defeated Nation Ford 1-0 to capture the championship. Skylar Mulholland scored the game’s sole goal. Coaches for the squad are Mark Weaver and Callie Purvis.