Lady Swamp Foxes were up for the Challenge

The Ashley Ridge Girls Soccer Junior Varsity team won the 2021 Challenge Cup hosted by Airport High School in Cayce Feb. 19-21.
Ashley Ridge opened the tournament against Dutch Fork and held the Silver Foxes to a 0-0 tie. The next day, Ashley Ridge defeated South Aiken 5-0 and Byrnes 7-6 to advance to the tournament championship.
In the title match, Ashley Ridge defeated Nation Ford 1-0 to capture the championship. Skylar Mulholland scored the game’s sole goal. Coaches for the squad are Mark Weaver and Callie Purvis.