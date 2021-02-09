Lady Swamp Foxes top Fort Dorchester

The Ashley Ridge Girls jumped out to a 1-1 start during the first week of Region 8-AAAAA Basketball action.
The Lady Swamp Foxes topped Fort Dorchester 47-26 Feb. 4 during the region opener for both teams. On Feb. 6, Ashley Ridge lost a tight game at West Ashley as the Lady Wildcats battled for a 47-37 win. Ashley Ridge dropped to 4-4 on the season with the loss.
The Ashley Ridge Boys are 3-5 with a 0-2 mark in the region after losing 62-49 to Fort Dorchester and 73-62 to West Ashley.
Ashley Ridge hosts Summerville Feb. 10. The girls’ game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff and the boys’ game will follow.