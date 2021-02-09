You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lady Swamp Foxes top Fort Dorchester

Lady Swamp Foxes top Fort Dorchester
Buy Now

Senior Katherine Jackson helped the Ashley Ridge Girls earn a 47-26 win over Fort Dorchester last week during the region opener for both teams.

 Roger Lee/Journal Scene

The Ashley Ridge Girls jumped out to a 1-1 start during the first week of Region 8-AAAAA Basketball action.

The Lady Swamp Foxes topped Fort Dorchester 47-26 Feb. 4 during the region opener for both teams. On Feb. 6, Ashley Ridge lost a tight game at West Ashley as the Lady Wildcats battled for a 47-37 win. Ashley Ridge dropped to 4-4 on the season with the loss.

The Ashley Ridge Boys are 3-5 with a 0-2 mark in the region after losing 62-49 to Fort Dorchester and 73-62 to West Ashley.

Ashley Ridge hosts Summerville Feb. 10. The girls’ game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff and the boys’ game will follow.