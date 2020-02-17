Lady Swamp Foxes make the playoffs

After missing out last season, the Ashley Ridge Girls Basketball team has returned to the playoffs.
The Lady Swamp Foxes rallied Feb. 11 to earn a 53-51 victory at Fort Dorchester. The Lady Patriots took a 32-26 lead into the half, but Ashley Ridge pulled within two points during the third quarter. Fort Dorchester had another surge to take an eight-point lead early in the fourth.
Knowing playoff seeding was on the line, Ashley Ridge rallied again and cut the lead to a single point on a three-point shot by Diamond Thompson and two buckets in transition from senior Amanda Blake. Fort Dorchester created scoring opportunities from there but wasn’t able to capitalize. Meanwhile, Ashley Ridge received free throws from Thompson and Blake to take the lead for good.
“That pretty much clinched the No. 2 seed for us,” Ashley Ridge coach Eric Witten said. “It took us a while for our legs to kind of catch up with us tonight but then things started picking up. We switched our defenses up, using some things we haven’t used in a while and I think that gave us energy especially in the last few minutes. They stayed with it and kept fighting. All our timeouts were positive and I think that no-quit mentality just came through.”
Amanda Blake finished with a game-high 21 points while her sister, Vanessa, finished with 10. Thompson added 9 points for Ashley Ridge.
Senior Reanna Young led Fort Dorchester with 16 points, 9 of which came on three-point shots. Au’jea Bowman added 15 points for Fort Dorchester while Ashleigh Goings added 10.
Ashley Ridge fell to Stall Feb. 14 to drop to 16-11 on the season with a 4-4 mark in Region 8-AAAAA, making it the second-place team for the region. Fort Dorchester and Stall tied for third place in the region, but Stall claimed the region’s last playoff berth based on tie-breaker criteria.
Ashley Ridge was scheduled to open the playoffs at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 by hosting Spring Valley. The winner of that game will face either Goose Creek or South Florence Feb. 21 in the second round.
“The big thing for us in the playoffs is to get that momentum like we did tonight,” Witten said. “We need to peak at the right time, not too soon or too late.”