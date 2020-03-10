Lady Swamp Foxes looking to build chemistry

The Ashley Ridge Girls Soccer team is out to defend its Region 8-AAAAA title.
The Lady Swamp Foxes return 11 players from a team that swept the region last season and finished with a 16-6 record after falling to eventual Lower State Champion Wando in the third round of the playoffs.
“This year’s team is a great mix from seniors to freshman and as they learn to play together and understand the system of play that we have, they will be very competitive throughout the state,” Ashley Ridge coach Mark Weaver said. “I am looking forward to watching the girls grow together this season.”
Ashley Ridge will lean on its six returning seniors early in the season. Goal keeper Tiernan Routhier and defender Cidney Barnett will anchor the back. Sloan Weaver will anchor the midfield and forward Jordan Hardy brings experience and leadership up top. MariElena Parker and America Perez are also back and looking to play major roles for the team their senior season.
Other returning varsity lettermen are midfielders Emily Danielski, Natalie Gonzalez and Katie Zailski, defender Ellie Foster and forward Emily Tartt. New to the varsity squad are junior Emily Ferneding, sophomore Alyssa Collins and freshmen Danielle Cook, Reagan Hardy, Emma Lowe, Leigh Ann Siehl, Ainsley Taylor and Reilly Kaye Weaver.
Ashley Ridge claimed a 6-0 victory over Stratford March 6 to improve to 2-1-1 on the regular season. Danielski, Tartt, Jordan Hardy, Reagan Hardy, Sloan Weaver and Gonzalez scored the goals.
During the Viking Cup Tournament in Columbia, Ashley Ridge earned a 4-1 win over Academic Magnet, tied Wade Hampton 1-1 and fell 3-1 to River Bluff.
Ashley Ridge hosts West Ashley at 7 p.m. March 13 and travels for a 7 p.m. match March 17 at Summerville.