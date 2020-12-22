Lady Swamp Foxes let upset slip away

The Lady Swamp Foxes had the lead entering the final eight minutes, but were still unable to trap the Lady Gators.
The Ashley Ridge Girls Basketball team fought for a 26-24 lead at the end of the third quarter of their game at Goose Creek Dec. 18. However, the Gators held the Swamp Foxes to a mere 2 points in the final quarter to claim a 35-28 victory and improve to 6-0. Ashley Ridge dropped to 3-3 with the loss.
Vanessa Blake led the way for Ashley Ridge, scoring 8 points. Diamond Thompson added 6 points for the Swamp Foxes while Jaden Keys added 5.
Samiyah Grant finished with a game-high 17 points. Sharriah Green added 8 points for the Gators while Ravin Griffin added 6.
Three days before, the teams met at Ashley Ridge in a game that had a very different feel to it. Green, a junior guard, poured in a career-high 33 points for the Gators to lead them to a 67-38 win. Green finished 10 of 17 from the floor and knocked down 8 of 12 shots from beyond the arc. Her 33 points is the most scored in a single game by a member of the team since Aleighsa Welch torched Spring Valley for 36 points in the 2010 Class 4A state championship game.
Griffin added 16 points for Goose Creek.
Thompson scored 16 point for Ashley Ridge while Blake added 10 for the Swamp Foxes.
Ashley Ridge was scheduled for a series against James Island this week. However, the Charleston County School District has announced it is postponing all games and competitions for its winter athletic programs through Jan. 11, 2021 “as a precaution against the further spread of COVID-19.” On Dec. 18, Dorchester School District Two announced it does not plan to have athletic activities Jan. 4-15 so it is unclear when the Swamp Foxes will return to action.