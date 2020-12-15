Lady Swamp Foxes avenge loss

The Ashley Ridge Girls Basketball team avenged a loss to Wando Dec. 11 to improve to 3-1 on the season.
“We have the talent to win every night we just have to decide if we are going to compete,” Ashely Ridge coach Eric Witten said. “That’s our word for the season, COMPETE, COMPETE, COMPETE.”
The Lady Swamp Foxes lost to Wando 49-43 Dec. 8 in The Swamp. Ashley Ridge was led in scoring by Vanessa Blake with 28 points.
Ashley Ridge fell behind 22-14 in the first half. The Swamp Foxes had a strong push during the fourth quarter, outscoring Wando 20-16, but it wasn’t strong enough.
Ashley Ridge bounced back and beat Wando 54-50 on the road. Vanessa Blake led all scorers with 21 points followed by Dianna Blake with 13 points.
Ashley Ridge trailed 21-20 at halftime, but matched Wando’s 15 third-quarter points and outscored Wando 19-14 in the final quarter.
This week the Swamp Foxes are scheduled to have a series with Goose Creek, hosting the Lady Gators Dec. 15 and traveling to Goose Creek Dec. 18.