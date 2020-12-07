Lady Patriots split with Lady Cobras

The home teams were edged out during a tight series between the Fort Dorchester and Cane Bay girls’ basketball squads.
Fort Dorchester opened its season with a 48-46 win Dec. 1 at Cane Bay.
“We had some players step up when we needed them to,” Fort Dorchester coach Javon Gilliard said. “If we keep hitting those big shots then we will be successful.”
The Lady Patriots pulled out to a 22-20 lead in the first two quarters but allowed the Lady Cobras to pull ahead early in the third. Fort Dorchester closed the quarter strong to cut the Cobra’s lead to a single point entering the final stanza.
Cane Bay’s Alaina Nettles hit a three-point shot to put the Cobras up 6, but the Patriots kept fighting. Jordan Mapp hit a three-pointer for the Fort and a short time later Anika Henneman scored in the paint to tie the game. With 27 seconds remaining, Mapp drained another 3 for a 48-45 Patriots’ lead. Fort Dorchester held Cane Bay to a single free throw the rest of the way.
The seniors led the scoring for the Fort with Mapp finishing with 14 points and Ashleigh Goings finishing with 12. Jade Ravenell and Kwayasia White added 6 points each and Jasmine Mitchell and Henneman added 4 each. Goings also had 10 rebounds.
Nettles finished with 20 points, 9 of which came from behind the arc. Cane Bay’s Amya Henderson and Tatum Carr both added 8 points. Nettles had a game-high 17 rebounds.
Three nights later, the Cobras slithered into the Fort and claimed a 44-41 victory in the rematch. Henderson and Ryian Howard both scored 13 points for Cane Bay while Carr added 8 and Nettles 6.
Goings had a game-high 14 points while both Ravenell and White added 8 for the Patriots.
Henderson, Ravenell, White and Mapp all hit two shots from behind the arc. Goings had a game-high 11 rebounds.
This week, Cane Bay has a series with Summerville while Fort Dorchester has a series with Stratford.